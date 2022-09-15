Oregon men’s basketball to start Pac-12 season earlier than ever
In just two and a half months, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State.
The Dec. 1 date might be the earliest Oregon has ever started conference action. Earlier on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for all of the teams. Everyone begins the first weekend of December with a few games before a break for non-conference matchups before picking it up again on Dec. 29.
After the Ducks host the Cougars, they’ll make a quick trip down to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. Once conference play is in the full swing of things, the traditional road partnerships will continue.
Oregon State will visit Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve and the Ducks will go up to Corvallis on Feb. 25. The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.
When the NCAA selection committee convenes in March, Oregon might have a weak strength of schedule as the Ducks do not play a true non-conference road game this season.
Game 1 – Florida A&M Rattlers
November 7, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 2 – UC Irvine Anteaters
November 11, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 3 – Montana State Bobcats
November 15, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 4 – Houston Cougars
November 20, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 5 – UCONN
November 24, 2022
Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational
Game 6 – Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan State Spartans
November 25, 2022
Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational
Game 7 – TBA
November 27, 2022
Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational
Game 8 – Washington State Cougars
December 1, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 9 – at UCLA Bruins
December 4, 2022
Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.
Game 10 – Nevada Wolfpack
December 10, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 11 – UC Riverside Highlanders
December 14, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 12 – Portland Pilots
December 17, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 13 – Utah Valley Wolverines
December 20, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 14 – Oregon State Beavers
December 31, 2022
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 15 – at Colorado Buffaloes
January 5, 2023
CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.
Game 16 – at Utah Utes
January 7, 2023
Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Game 17 – Arizona State Sun Devils
January 12, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 18 – Arizona Wildcats
January 14, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 19 – at California Golden Bears
January 18, 2023
Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.
Game 20 – Stanford Cardinal
January 21, 2023
Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.
Game 21 – Colorado Buffaloes
January 25, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 22 – Utah Utes
January 28, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 23 – at Arizona Wildcats
February 2, 2023
McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.
Game 24 – at Arizona State Sun Devils
February 4, 2023
Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
Game 25 – USC Trojans
February 9, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 26 – UCLA Bruins
February 11, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 27 – at Washington Huskies
February 15, 2023
Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.
Game 28 – at Washington State Cougars
February 19, 2023
Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash.
Game 29 – at Oregon State Beavers
February 25, 2023
Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.
Game 30 – California Golden Bears
March 2, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Game 31 – Stanford Cardinal
March 4, 2023
Matthew Knight Arena
Pac-12 Tournament
March 8-11, 2023
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.