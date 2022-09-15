Oregon men’s basketball to start Pac-12 season earlier than ever

In just two and a half months, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State.

The Dec. 1 date might be the earliest Oregon has ever started conference action. Earlier on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for all of the teams. Everyone begins the first weekend of December with a few games before a break for non-conference matchups before picking it up again on Dec. 29.

After the Ducks host the Cougars, they’ll make a quick trip down to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. Once conference play is in the full swing of things, the traditional road partnerships will continue.

Oregon State will visit Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve and the Ducks will go up to Corvallis on Feb. 25. The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.

When the NCAA selection committee convenes in March, Oregon might have a weak strength of schedule as the Ducks do not play a true non-conference road game this season.

Game 1 – Florida A&M Rattlers



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

November 7, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 2 – UC Irvine Anteaters



Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

November 11, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 3 – Montana State Bobcats



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

November 15, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 4 – Houston Cougars



David Becker/Getty Images

November 20, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 5 – UCONN



Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

November 24, 2022

Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational

Game 6 – Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan State Spartans



Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

November 25, 2022

Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational

Game 7 – TBA



Steve Dykes/Getty Images

November 27, 2022

Moda Center, Portland – PK85 Invitational

Game 8 – Washington State Cougars



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

December 1, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 9 – at UCLA Bruins



Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

December 4, 2022

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 10 – Nevada Wolfpack



Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

December 10, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 11 – UC Riverside Highlanders



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

December 14, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 12 – Portland Pilots



James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

December 17, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 13 – Utah Valley Wolverines



AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

December 20, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 14 – Oregon State Beavers



Ethan Landa – DucksWire

December 31, 2022

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 15 – at Colorado Buffaloes



Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

January 5, 2023

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.

Game 16 – at Utah Utes



Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

January 7, 2023

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Game 17 – Arizona State Sun Devils



Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

January 12, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 18 – Arizona Wildcats



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 14, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 19 – at California Golden Bears



Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

January 18, 2023

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.

Game 20 – Stanford Cardinal



Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

January 21, 2023

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.

Game 21 – Colorado Buffaloes



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 25, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 22 – Utah Utes



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 28, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 23 – at Arizona Wildcats



Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

February 2, 2023

McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Game 24 – at Arizona State Sun Devils



Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

February 4, 2023

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Game 25 – USC Trojans



Photo by Ethan Landa, DucksWire

February 9, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 26 – UCLA Bruins



Photo by Ethan Landa, DucksWire

February 11, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 27 – at Washington Huskies



Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

February 15, 2023

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.

Game 28 – at Washington State Cougars



AP Photo/Young Kwak

February 19, 2023

Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash.

Game 29 – at Oregon State Beavers



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

February 25, 2023

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

Game 30 – California Golden Bears



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

March 2, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Game 31 – Stanford Cardinal



Ethan Landa – DucksWire

March 4, 2023

Matthew Knight Arena

Pac-12 Tournament



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

March 8-11, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.