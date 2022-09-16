Oregon men’s basketball Releases 2022-23 schedule

The Oregon men’s basketball schedule in its full form was released Thursday afternoon. The Ducks’ 2022-23 schedule will include eight non-conference games at Matthew Knight Arena, three more non-conference games played in Portland, and the Ducks won’t play outside the state of Oregon for 14 of their first 15 games of the season.

The Ducks open the year at home on November 7th against Florida A&M, and then four days later play UC Irvine. Headlining games this year feature a home game on November 20th against Houston, three games in the PK85 against UConn, Alabama/Michigan State, and one other opponent, a road trip to UCLA in early December, home and away games against Arizona, and home games against UCLA and USC in mid-February.

Oregon will return Will Richardson, Quincy Guerrier, and N’Faly Dante from last year’s starting lineup, while also adding one of the nation’s top recruiting classes this past year, headlined by five-star center Kel’el Ware. The Ducks are expected to be a Top 25 program in 2022-23 and compete for the Pac-12 Championship.

Oregon head Coach Dana Altman is entering his 13th year with the Oregon Ducks. As head coach of Oregon, Altman has a coaching record of 300-125, while winning 143 Pac-12 games. He’s led the Ducks to postseason play in all previous 12 years, including eight NCAA Tournament trips. The Ducks made the Final Four in 2016-17 and have made the Elite Eight once and the Sweet 16 three times. The Ducks have won the Pac-12 regular season championship four times and the Pac-12 Tournament three times.

Oregon’s full schedule is below:

Nov. 7 (Mon.)—FLORIDA A&M

Nov. 11 (Fri.) – UC IRVINE

Nov. 15 (Tue.) – MONTANA STATE

Nov. 20 (Sun.) – HOUSTON

Nov. 24 (Thu.) – vs. UConn (PK85)

Nov. 25 (Fri.) – vs. Alabama/Michigan State (PK85)

Nov. 27 (Sun.) – vs. TBD (PK85)

December 1 (Thu.) – WASHINGTON STATE*

December 4 (Sun.) – at UCLA*

December 10 (Sat.) – NEVADA

December 14 (Wed.) – UC RIVERSIDE

December 17 (Sat.) – PORTLAND

December 20 (Support.)— UTAH VALLEY

December 31 (Sat.) – OREGON STATE*

Jan. 5 (Thu.) – at Colorado*

Jan. 7 (Sat.) – at Utah*

Jan. 12 (Thu.) – ARIZONA STATE*

Jan. 14 (Sat.) – ARIZONA*

Jan. 18 (Wed.) – at California*

Jan. 21 (Sat.) – at Stanford*

Jan. 26 (Thu.) – COLORADO*

Jan. 28 (Sat.) – UTAH*

February 2 (Thu.) – at Arizona*

February 4 (Sat.) – at Arizona State*

February 9 (Thu.) – USC*

February 11 (Sat.) – UCLA*

February 15 (Wed.) – at Washington*

February 19 (Sun.) – at Washington State*

February 25 (Sat.) – at Oregon State*

March 2 (Thu.) – CALIFORNIA*

March 4 (Sat.) – STANFORD*

March 8-11 – Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)

Home games at Matthew Knight Arena are in BOLD CAPS

* Denotes Pac-12 Conference game

