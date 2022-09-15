Oregon men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season against Florida A&M, Ducks don’t play true nonconference road game
Oregon men’s basketball will open the 2022-23 season against Florida A&M in the first of 11 nonconference games, none of which are outside the state.
The Ducks host the Rattlers on Nov. 7 at Matthew Knight Arena, which will host eight nonconference games for UO this season.
Oregon also plays UC Irvine (Nov. 11), Montana State (Nov. 15) and Houston (Nov. 20) before heading to Portland to play three games in the Phil Knight Invitational.
The Ducks play UConn (Nov. 24) at the Moda Center, either Alabama or Michigan State (Nov. 25) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and a third game on Nov. 27 as part of the PK85 event.
Oregon then plays two conference games against Washington State on Dec. 1 at Matthew Knight Arena and at UCLA on Dec. 4 before completing its nonconference slate against Nevada (Dec. 10), UC Riverside (Dec. 14), Portland (Dec. 17) and Utah Valley (Dec. 20).
UO ends the calendar year at home against Oregon State on Dec. 31.
The dates of Oregon’s Pac-12 games were also announced by the conference.
Oregon men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
Nov. 7: Florida A&M
Nov. 11: UC Irvine
Nov. 15: Montana State
Nov. 20: Houston
Nov. 24, 5 pm: vs. UConn at the Moda Center
Nov. 25, 7 or 9:30 pm: vs. Alabama/Michigan State at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 27, time TBD: vs. Iowa State, North Carolina, Portland or Villanova at Moda Center or Chiles Center
December 1: Washington State
December 4: at UCLA
December 10: Nevada
December 14: UC Riverside
December 17: Portland
December 20: Utah Valley
December 31: Oregon State
Jan. 5: at Colorado
Jan. 7: at Utah
Jan. 12: Arizona State
Jan. 14: Arizona
Jan. 18: at California
Jan. 21: at Stanford
Jan. 26: Colorado
Jan. 28: Utah
February 2: at Arizona
February 4: at Arizona State
February 9: U.S.C
February 11: UCLA
February 15: at Washington
February 19: at Washington State
February 25: at Oregon State
March 2: Cal
March 4: Stanford
March 8-11: Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas