Oregon Linebacker Noah Sewell Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

It’s been a wild past couple of days on the recruiting trail for the Oregon Ducks, who landed commitments from All-Americans Matayo Uiagalelei and Daylen Austin–naming just a few blue-chip recruits to in their national letters of intent.

Taking a break from the recruiting action, Oregon junior linebacker Noah Sewell announced that his declaration for the NFL Draft is Tuesday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button