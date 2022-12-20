Oregon high school girls basketball: Players to watch in the 6A Three Rivers League

By Bob Lundeberg

Over the next two weeks, SBLive Oregon will be highlighting hundreds of the state’s top high school basketball players for the 2022-23 season. Here’s a look at some of the girls’ stars in the Class 6A Three Rivers League.

Lake Oswego

Maddie Douglass, Jr., P

A varsity returner from last season, Douglass is a senior post who finishes well in the paint. “Maddie is a strong interior player who rebounds and defends for us,” head Coach Kaitlin Jackson said.

Riley Ha, Jr., G

An Honorable mention all-league pick as a sophomore, Ha is one of the top returning players for a Lake Oswego program that is looking to snap a lengthy Three Rivers losing streak. Ha is on the mend from a foot injury but should be back by midseason. “Riley will provide speed, scoring and on-ball defense when she returns,” Jackson said.

Morgan Hoover, so., P

Hoover is a 6-foot sophomore post who brings athleticism to Lake Oswego’s front line. “Morgan has strong rebounding and shot-blocking abilities,” Jackson said. “She finishes well around the rim.”

Olivia Jordan, so., G

Jordan is a quick sophomore guard with an excellent handle. “Olivia attacks the basket, moves the ball and creates scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates,” Jackson said.

Gia Pacioni, Jr., G/F

One of the team’s most versatile players, Pacioni is a 5-foot-7 sophomore who is comfortable in the paint and on the perimeter. “Gia attacks the basket with strength and speed off the dribble,” Jackson said.

Annie Sale, Jr., G/F

Sale is another versatile junior who could get time at all five positions this winter. “She makes plays with her passing and scoring,” Jackson said of the 5-foot-9 Sale.

Sofia Schreiber, sr., G

The lone senior on the roster, Schreiber brings quickness and ball handling to Lake Oswego’s backcourt. “Sofia will help us spread the floor,” Jackson said. “She facilitates and can knock down open shots.”

Lakeridge

Jadyn Harrell, sr., W/P

Harrell was a bench player for last season’s Lakeridge team that won the Three Rivers title and placed sixth at the Class 6A state tournament. Head Coach Jason Brown said Harrell is an aggressive athlete who can play inside and outside. “Jadyn has shown a lot of improvement in her all-around game,” the Coach said.

Natalie Langer, Jr., G

A returning starter, Langer has also made “immense improvements in all facets of her game,” Brown said. She will have a bigger role this winter as Lakeridge looks to replace a talented senior class that included TRL player of the year Reese Ericson and second-team guard Kemper Flood. “Natalie is a really solid shooter,” Brown said.

Keelie O’Hollaren, sr., W

O’Hollaren averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 steals as a junior en route to first-team all-TRL honors. The 5-foot-11 Phenom does a little of everything on the court and will continue her basketball career at the Air Force Academy. “Keelie is a really special kid,” Brown said.

Karmen Perry, Jr., G

Perry will be taking over for Ericson as the team’s lead guard. She was a key reserve last season with major potential. “She will be the main playmaker for the team,” Brown said. “It’s a big jump that she’s more than ready for.”

Oregon City

Megan Craig, Jr., G/W

Craig is a versatile player who is adept at shooting three-pointers and finishing in the paint. Head Coach Tiffani Traver said the junior is quick and aggressive. “She goes full speed all the time and just works hard for her team,” the Coach added. “She gets multiple defensive deflections per game and has a well-balanced game defensively.”

Mollie Miller, Jr., G/W

Miller is an intelligent basketball player with excellent court vision. “She knows the game well and can make reads both offensively and defensively,” Traver said. “Her strengths are shooting and passing.”

Jaycee Stiegeler, sr., G

Stiegeler is a senior leader for the Pioneers who attacks the basket on offense and is tough defensively. “She is a quick player … who is also an excellent rebounder,” Traver said.

St. Mary’s Academy

My’l Cabine, so., G

A varsity player a season ago, Cabine is ready to take on a bigger role as a sophomore. Head Coach Sheena Moore said Cabine will be the team’s starting point guard. “Last year, My’l had the opportunity to observe the upperclassmen and develop skills,” Moore said. “She’s tough and scrappy and is looking to increase her Offensive output both as a Creator and scorer.”

Elsa Cottrell, Jr., F

Cottrell is the team’s lone returning starter from last winter. The 5-foot-10 junior is a factor at both ends of the court. “Elsa’s quickness, height, shooting and ability to create for herself and others make her a real threat,” Moore said.

Irena Langer, Jr., G/F

Langer is a versatile junior who gives the team an extra dose of toughness and quickness. “Irena is athletic and brings intensity,” Moore said. “She also worked on her Offensive skills over the offseason.”

Tigard

Hailey Shimojima, sr., G

Shimojima is a 5-foot-5 guard who received all-TRL Honorable mention as a junior.

Jaylyn Arosemena, Jr., P

A second-team all-TRL selection as a sophomore, Arosemena averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in her first season of receiving major varsity minutes. Head Coach Wes Pappas said the 5-foot-11 junior is a tough, physical presence with tremendous potential. “She has continued to improve her game and is all set up to put up monster numbers this year,” Pappas added.

Quinn McMillen, sr., G/P

McMillen is a glue player for the Timberwolves who received all-TRL Honorable mention last winter. “Her heart, intelligence and work ethic allow her to battle with players that are significantly bigger than her,” Pappas said of the 5-foot-6 McMillen. “She is an outstanding defender and rebounder and is a key to success for our team.”

Olivia Poulivaati, sr., G/P

Poulivaati missed her junior season due to injury but projects to be one of the TRL’s top players this winter. The 6-foot University of Nevada signee was a first-team all-league performer as a sophomore. “Olivia is a very complete player with her dominant physicality,” Pappas said. “She’s a three-level scorer and a tremendous passer.”

Tabi Searle, sr., G/P

Searle averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season en route to first-team all-TRL honors. The 5-foot-11 senior shot 51 percent from the field as a junior and is entering her fourth season on the varsity. “Tabi is a great all-around basketball player and leader in our program,” Pappas said.

Anna Sherman, Sr., G

Sherman led Tualatin in three-pointers made and three-point percentage last season. She received all-TRL Honorable mention and is one of the team’s smartest players, Pappas said. “Anna truly understands the game,” Pappas added. “She can really shoot it … and her relentlessness on defense sets the pace for our team on the defensive end of the floor.”

West Linn

Ayla Arnold, fr., F

A 5-foot-9 freshman, Arnold is likely to receive substantial action at the varsity level this winter. Head Coach Brooke Cates said Arnold is a great athlete and a tremendous rebounder for her age. “Ayla just has a really good feel for the game,” the Coach said.

Olive Batch, sr., F

Batch moved to West Linn from the California Bay Area over the summer. The 6-foot-2 senior can play a variety of positions on the court. “Olive is someone who can hit the three and also get to the basket,” Cates said. “She will be a tough matchup for teams.”

Poppy Friel, Jr., P

Friel is a junior post who makes an impact at both ends of the court. “Poppy is a strong rebounder and a good scorer,” Cates said.

Olivia Haines, Jr., W

Haines is a Perimeter player who excels at scoring the basketball. “Olivia is a tough competitor and a Crafty scorer,” Cates said.

Ava Hess, Jr., G

Another junior who is fighting for minutes, Hess is an explosive point guard who likes to play with tempo. “Ava is super athletic and can really get out and run,” Cates said.

Avery Jordan, sr., W; Reece Jordan, fr., G

The Jordan Sisters will be two of West Linn’s most important pieces this winter. Avery is a 5-foot-6 senior wing while Reece, who is also 5-foot-6, plays point guard. “Avery can shoot the three and is a very positive team leader,” Cates said. “Reece can shoot, drive and is a fierce competitor.”

Alaina Moore, Jr., G

A feisty junior guard, Moore is a two-way player with deep shooting range. “Alaina can score from anywhere and is an exceptional on-ball defender,” Cates said.