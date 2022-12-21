Oregon high school girls basketball: Players to watch in the 6A Southwest Conference

By Bob Lundeberg

Over the next two weeks, SBLive Oregon will be highlighting hundreds of the state’s top high school basketball players for the 2022-23 season. Here’s a look at some of the girls’ stars in the Class 6A Southwest Conference.

Previously:

—

Grants Pass

Brooke Anderson, Jr., G

A first-team all-Southwest Conference pick a season ago, Anderson averaged 19 points per game as a sophomore. “Brooke is a great scorer, passer and ball handler,” head Coach Scott Wakefield said. “She is also one of our better defenders.”

Sophie Mock, sr., G

Mock made all-SWC Honorable mention as a junior and excels at both ends of the court. “Sophie is a great shooter and a great defender,” Wakefield said.

Brooklyn Wakefield, Jr., G/P

The versatile 5-foot-10 Wakefield averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds last season en route to second-team all-SWC honors. “She is a physical rebounder and defender and is also a scorer both inside and outside,” Coach Wakefield said.

North Medford

Olivia Boger, so., G/W

Boger, who was voted MVP of North Medford’s girls soccer team this fall, is also an all-conference basketball player. She averaged six points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals as a freshman. “Olivia broke into the starting lineup late in the season,” head Coach JT Thomas said. “Her time was less than our core group overall, but her stats were formidable by season’s end.”

Olivia Harris, Jr., P

Harris is a junior post who appeared in 11 varsity games a season ago. “Olivia will have a more defined role for us this season,” Thomas said. “She is one of the girls that has put in work and committed to the approach to improve.”

Diya Patel, Sr., G

Patel was a part-time player last winter who averaged three points per game and shot free throws at an 83 percent clip. “She also has been diligent in the offseason and has a much-improved shot,” Thomas said. “She has improved her shooting percentage and her defensive approach.”

Caileigh Raines, so., W/P

Raines was North Medford’s leading scorer as a freshman at just under 11 points per game, receiving all-SWC Honorable mention. She also pulled in 8.2 rebounds and shot 43 percent from the field. “Caileigh is a returning starter who played out of position last season as a freshman,” Thomas said.

Ali Stevens, sr., G/W

Stevens also received all-SWC Honorable mention last season after averaging seven points and three steals. “Ali is an all-around stats maker, some nights leading us in steals, rebounds, assists, hustle plays and tips,” Thomas said. “She is another girl that has put a lot of time into her offseason approach.”

Roseburg

Amy Carpenter, sr., F

An Honorable mention all-league selection as a junior, Carpenter is a do-everything senior who is set up for a big final season. “Amy was our leading scorer and rebounder last year even after missing the last three games with a grade-two ankle sprain,” head Coach Chad Smith said.

Riley Mohlsick, sr. G

At 5-foot-4, Mohlsick is an impact player who overcomes her height disadvantage with tenacity. “She plays much bigger than her size,” Smith said. “Riley is a Relentless defender and does a great job on the glass despite being small.”

Sydney Muntifering, Jr., F

Muntifering got plenty of varsity action as a sophomore and is ready for a bigger role this season, Smith said. “Sydney has been working very hard in the offseason on developing a better Perimeter game,” the Coach added.

Aria Smith, Jr., F

A 5-foot-10 junior, Smith has plenty of length and has really improved her mid-range shooting game. “If she can stay healthy, Aria should be a big contributor for us on both sides of the floor,” Coach Smith said.

Sheldon

Beaux Bruegman, Sr., G/F

Bruegman averaged 11 points and nine rebounds as a junior en route to first-team all-Southwest honors. The Northwest Nazarene commit is a team leader who can play all five positions on the court. “Beaux is as versatile of a player as we’ve had at Sheldon in my time here,” head Coach Brian Brancato said.

Emerson Kearney, Jr., G

Kearney is a savvy veteran who will provide depth at the guard position for the Irish. “Emerson can really fill up the stat sheet quickly from beyond the arc,” Brancato said.

Tori Line, sr., G

A senior point guard, Line is a Threat on both ends of the court for the Irish. “Tori is a strong defender who can change the course of a game with her on-ball defense,” Brancato said. “She is an explosive point guard who has the ability to get into the paint and distribute or score.”

Kinley Pappas, Jr., G

An all-state softball player and accomplished weightlifter, Pappas is also a returning starter on the basketball court. Brancato said Pappas might be the best athlete in the Southwest Conference. “She is a strong defender, rebounds effectively and provides energy and activity on both ends of the floor,” the Coach added.

Morgan Raleigh, so., G

Only a sophomore, Raleigh made great strides during the offseason and projects to be a key piece of Sheldon’s backcourt rotation. “Morgan is a Crafty Lefty that can score at all three levels,” Brancato said. “She defends with Reckless abandon.”

Diamond Wright, so., F

A first-team all-league selection as a freshman, the 6-foot Wright is on the radar of several Division I schools. She averaged 9.8 points and seven rebounds a season ago. “Diamond is a dynamic, explosive scorer,” Brancato said. “She has the ability to get to the basket and finish, and her perimeter shot and commitment to defense have improved over the offseason.”

Kimora Wright, fr., G

A freshman point guard, Kimora Wright has already impressed the coaching staff with her physicality and toughness. “Kimora is ahead of where most freshmen are when they enter our program,” Brancato said. “She should be a major contributor for the Irish this winter.”

South Eugene

Abby Keiper, jr., F

Keiper spent a good portion of her sophomore season at the junior varsity level and is poised to make a leap this winter. “She was promoted to varsity Midway through last season, and she wound up starting several games,” first-year head Coach David Cadaret said.

Lucia Villalobos, Jr., G

Villalobos was a backup guard last season behind three-year starter Sophia Megert. “Lucia looks to have a much-increased role this year,” Cadaret said.

South Medford

Kimberley Ceron-Romero, Jr., F

A 6-foot-1 junior, Ceron-Romero was an all-league Honorable mention selection as a sophomore. She holds Division I offers from McNeese State and Seattle University and is a key returning piece for a South Medford team that is looking to improve upon last season’s fifth-place Class 6A state tournament finish. “Kim is long, versatile and very athletic,” head Coach Tom Cole said.

Kendall Fealey, sr., G

Fealey was a second-team all-league selection last winter and can play either guard position. The 5-foot-10 senior was a clutch performer for South Medford a season ago. “Kendall is a proficient scorer and a great on-court leader,” Cole said.

Donovyn Hunter, sr., G

Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Hunter recently signed with Oregon State. She was voted Southwest Conference player of the year and first-team all-state as a junior after averaging 24 points per game. Cole praised Hunter’s ability to overcome a knee injury that derailed her freshman season. “She is one of the best two-way players in the state,” the Coach said. “Her work ethic is second to none as she has persevered through significant medical issues during her early high school years and overcome those to become one of the best players to ever come out of our program.”

Sara Schmerbach, sr., G

Younger sister of senior guard Tatum Schmerbach — an all-league Honorable mention recipient last season — Sara is a rising sophomore who brings tenacity to the defensive end. “Sara is very athletic,” Cole said. “She started to receive some college attention over the summer.”

Taylor Young, fr., G

Young is a 5-foot-6 freshman guard who will be battling for minutes on a loaded South Medford roster. Cole is also excited about fellow freshmen Jordan Barlow, Elise Richardson and Dylin Howell. “Taylor is very skilled, quick and has a high basketball IQ,” Cole said. “Dylin has tremendous range. Jordan is versatile and a strong defender. Elise is a very proficient scorer.”

Willamette

Isabella Harms, so., w

Harms is a rangy wing who excels at both ends of the court for Willamette, which placed fourth at last season’s 5A state tournament with a freshman-led team. “Isabella is very long and has the ability to score inside and out,” head Coach Danielle Bellando said. “She is also a great defender.”

Jadynn Ireland, so., P

Ireland is an interior player who excels at blocking shots and getting rebounds. “Jadynn is also a great passer from the post,” Bellando said.

Gabriella Marshall, sr., F

A senior leader, Marshall has committed to play college basketball for Bushnell. “Gabriella is very tall and runs the court super well,” Bellando said.

Victoria Nguyen, so., G

Nguyen averaged 8.3 points as a freshman and was voted first-team all-Midwestern League and 5A all-state Honorable mention. The sophomore is dynamic in transition and is a good passer. “Victoria has excellent court vision and controls our offense well,” Bellando said. “She is also a great rebounder.”

Brynn Smith, so., G

A 5A first-team all-state selection as a freshman, Smith scored 17.4 points per game last winter. Bellando said Smith put in extra work on the defensive end during the offseason to become a better all-around player. “Brynn has the ability to score inside and out,” the Coach said. “She also runs the court very well.”

Harper Wagner, so., F

Wagner is a ferocious defender who can match up with point guards, wings and centers. “She has really improved her scoring ability tremendously,” Bellando said. “She can really shoot the three now and attacks the basket aggressively.”

Maddy Warberg, so., W

Warberg averaged 11.5 points per game as a freshman en route to second-team all-Midwestern League honors. She is a dead-eye three-point shooter who can also score inside. “Maddy worked really hard in the offseason at attacking the basket and finishing through contact,” Bellando said.