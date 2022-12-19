Oregon high school girls basketball: Players to watch in the 6A Mt. Hood Conference

By Bob Lundeberg

Over the next two weeks, SBLive Oregon will be highlighting hundreds of the state’s top high school basketball players for the 2022-23 season. Here’s a look at some of the girls stars in the Class 6A Mt. Hood Conference.

Barlow

Annie Koenig, Sr., G/W

An Honorable mention Class 6A all-state selection as a junior, Koenig averaged 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a Barlow team that reached the state final. She was voted first-team all-Mt. Hood and added elements to her game during the offseason, head coach Nick Hudson said. “She is an excellent outside shooter who is very capable of putting the ball on the floor and scoring,” he said. “She has improved significantly in her rebounding and defensive abilities.”

Rilyn Quirke, sr., P

Quirke put up 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds last winter en route to all-Mt. Hood Honorable Mention. Hudson said Quirke is the team’s most consistent post player and defender. “She is very versatile with her outside shot and ability to get to the hoop,” he said. “She is an excellent rebounder and defender in the post and can also help handle the ball at times.”

Olivia Payne, sr., G/W

Payne also received all-Mt. Hood Honorable mention last season after averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. She is a strong outside shooter and all-around scorer. “Olivia is an underrated offensive rebounder and is very capable of getting on a roll offensively,” Hudson said.

Kennedy Shuler, sr., G

An Oregon State signee, Shuler is a reigning Mt. Hood co-defensive player of the year. The do-everything guard averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals as a junior and was voted second-team all-state. “Kennedie has great guard skills and vision and is a great floor leader,” Hudson said. “She shoots well from the outside and is an excellent rebounder and defender.”

Haidyn Sobella, sr., W

Sobella scored 3.1 points per game last season in limited minutes off the bench. She will have a bigger role this season as Barlow aims for another deep state tournament run. “Haidyn is a very athletic wing player who is capable of shooting the outside shot well and attacking the hoop,” Hudson said. “She is an excellent defender and rebounder as well.”

Central Catholic

Nylah Jae Holt, so., G

Holt is a promising sophomore who can play either guard position. She also competes in track and field for Central Catholic. “Nylah is a court leader with a high basketball IQ,” head Coach Sandy Dickerson said.

Paige Pierce, so., F

Another sophomore, Pierce shined at the junior varsity level a season ago and is ready for varsity action. She is an interior player with great upside. “Paige has progressed in her ability to be a force around the basket,” Dickerson said.

Clackamas

Sara Barhoum, so., G

The 5-foot-10 Barhoum averaged 12.5 points per game as a freshman and was voted first-team all-Mt. Hood. She was one of several freshman stars for a Clackamas team that placed third at last season’s 6A state tournament and is aiming even higher this winter. “Sara is a great shooter and scorer,” head coach Korey Landolt said.

Eliza Buerk, Sr., F

A 6-foot-3 senior, Buerk has committed to play college basketball for Davidson. She is an adept rebounder and received all-Mt. Hood Honorable mention last winter. “Eliza is a good scorer from the inside and outside,” Landolt said. “She has worked a lot on her two-man game out of the pick-and-roll.”

Jazzy Davidson, so., G

Rated the country’s No. 1 Recruit by ESPN for the class of 2025, Davidson is an all-around standout who averaged 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.4 blocks as a freshman. The 6-foot-1 left-hander was voted Mt. Hood player of the year and first-team all-state. “Jazzy defends and rebounds well and is very Crafty with the ball in her hands,” Landolt said.

Kayden Lacy, so., F

The 5-foot-11 Lacy was another freshman contributor for Clackamas a season ago. The Cavaliers have nine sophomores on their varsity roster this winter, and Lacy is one of the best interior players of the bunch. “Kayden is a good rebounder and screener,” Landolt said. “She finishes well around the basket.”

Reyce Mogel, so., G

An Honorable mention all-Mt. Hood performer as a freshman, Mogel started a few games last season in the backcourt. Her twin sister, Dylan, is also a standout guard who will miss the first chunk of the season due to injury. “Reyce is a smart, shifty combo guard who can also shoot,” Landolt said.

Rhyan Mogel, sr., G

The eldest of the Mogel sisters, Rhyan was the Mt. Hood player of the year as a sophomore but missed her entire junior regular season while recovering from a torn ACL. The University of Portland signee returned for the postseason and is set up for a big senior year. “Rhyan is a dynamic player who is physical on the defensive end,” Landolt said. “She sees the floor well and is a very productive Offensive Threat from the drive and from three.”

Avery Peterson, so., G

Peterson averaged 6.7 points, three assists and three steals as a freshman en route to second-team all-Mt. Hood honors. The 5-foot-7 sophomore is a force at both ends of the court who scored a team-leading 17 points in last season’s quarterfinals against Lakeridge. “Avery is a true point guard who is quick,” Landolt said.

Allie Roden, so., G

A first-team all-Three Rivers performer during her freshman season at West Linn, the 5-foot-9 Roden is now at Clackamas. She was the Lions’ leading scorer last season and will be another dangerous threat in the Cavaliers’ backcourt. “Allie is an explosive guard and a good outside shooter,” Landolt said.

David Douglas

Aysiah Clinton, Sr., G

Clinton is a returning varsity player for a David Douglas program that finished 11-12 overall last season and 7-7 in Mt. Hood Conference play.

Florence Phan, Sr., G

Phan is also an experienced varsity returner who will be an impact player in David Douglas’ backcourt.

Paris Tausinga, Sr., P

Tausinga is an undersized senior post who is a returner from last season’s team. “Paris, Florence and Aysiah will all contribute to our overall success this season,” head Coach Heather Marshall said.

Gresham

Sydney Allen, sr., G

A four-year varsity player, Allen is a standout long-distance shooter for the Gophers. “She’ll likely be named Captain again for the second year in a row,” head Coach Michael Leland said.

Arielle Kagawa, so., G

Kagawa is a quick sophomore guard who is the team’s most dynamic offensive player, Leland said. “She’s scrappy and gets to the hoop often,” the Coach added. “Most of our offense will run through her.”

Ellen Schroeder, Sr., G

A team leader, Schroeder is an experienced varsity player who is “the heart and soul of our team,” Leland said. “She brings energy and encouragement to our squad,” the Coach added.

Nelson

Maddie Abraham, Sr., P

A newcomer to Nelson basketball, Abraham is a volleyball player who will provide some depth in the paint. “Maddie is an Athletic post who will Anchor our defense inside,” head Coach John Schlaefli said.

Sophia Gradwahl, so., G

Gradwahl logged some varsity minutes as a freshman and is ready for a bigger role this winter. “Sophia has shown a lot of growth as a primary ball handler and perimeter defender,” Schlaefli said. “She plays extremely hard.”

Sophia Hardy, sr., F

A second-team all-Mt. Hood selection as a junior, Hardy led Nelson in scoring (11 points per game) and rebounding (six) a season ago. “Sophia is an athletic forward who is comfortable both in the paint and on the wing,” Schlaefli said.

Jaisa Juliano, jr., G

Juliano is a tenacious player who led the team in assists and steals as a sophomore. “Jaisa is a great defender and rebounder for her size,” Schlaefli said.

Isabel Morser, Sr., F

Morser averaged 10 points per game last season and received all-Mt. Hood Honorable Mention. “Isabel is one of our best shooters and can score from many different places on the floor,” Schlaefli said.

Adri Sale, sr., W

Sale is a glue player who is the anchor of Nelson’s defense. “Adri does a little bit of everything for us,” Schlaefli said.

Ella Shackelton, Jr., G

A transfer from Clackamas, Shackelton is a natural scorer who can play either guard position. “Ella is our best outside shooter and will probably play a lot of point guard for us this year,” Schlaefli said.

Reynolds

Lesley Carrillo Guzman, Sr., G

A senior point guard, Carrillo Guzman brings a steady presence to the backcourt. First-year head Coach Jen Reese said Carrillo Guzman is a great ball handler. “Lesley can lead the team from the point guard position,” the Coach added.

Sophia Cordway, so., G

Cordway is a sophomore guard who stood out to Reese in early workouts. Reese said Cordway has the ability to be a great shooter and defender during her high school career.

Lindsey Tzeo, so., G

Tzeo is another sophomore who is slated to play big minutes this season. Reese said Tzeo has the potential to be a great role player at both ends of the court.

Sandy

Sydney Brewster, sr., C

The 5-foot-10 Brewster is an interior force for Sandy. She was a second-team all-Mt. Hood performer as a junior and is a multi-sport athlete. “Sydney is a great rebounder and has nice touch around the rim,” head Coach Dave Brown said. “She is also a great leader.”

Jayden Gooding, sr., F

A senior forward, Gooding is a strong rebounder and defender who is also a factor in the transition for Sandy. “Jayden can run like a gazelle,” Brown said.

Grace Lucky, sr., G

An Honorable mention all-Mt. Hood selection last winter, Lucky is a senior guard who gets it done at both ends of the court. “Grace is a great defender and scores the ball well,” Brown said. “She moves the ball well and finds the open man.”