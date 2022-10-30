Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night.
There’s still room for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go.
Keep an eye on The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Friday Night Spotlight, which will be updated throughout the night with updates and scores at the end of the night.
Class 6A
Jefferson 56, McDaniel 0
Roosevelt 3, Grant 0
Ida B. Wells 58, Franklin 28
Lincoln 36, Cleveland 8
Westview 37, Sunset 7
Jesuit 63, Beaverton 13
Mountainside 42, Aloha 0
Sherwood 20, Liberty 19
Century 26, McMinnville 22
Newberg 48, Glencoe 13
Barlow 14, Sandy 3
Clackamas 34, Reynolds 7
Nelson 40, Gresham 0
Tualatin 31, Tigard 21
Lakeridge 14, Lake Oswego 9
West Linn 55, Oregon City 13
Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 26
Sprague 35, McNary 7
North Medford 35, South Medford 0
South Salem 33, North Salem 14
Class 5A
Southridge 42, Centennial 6
McKay 20, West Albany 14
Lebanon 41, Silverton 20
Ridgeview 19, Redmond 13 (2OT)
Wilsonville 42, Putnam 14
Hood River Valley 41, Forest Grove 40
Springfield 30, Eagle Point 29
North Eugene 42, Willamette 27
Crater 54, South Eugene 6
Thurston 44, Churchill
Hillsboro 28, Canby 14
Bend 40, Mountain View 14
Class 4A
Tillamook 56, Milwaukee 6
Seaside 32, St. Helens 16
Estacada 58, Woodburn 12
Gladstone 27, La Salle Prep 7
Molalla at Parkrose 7 pm
Philomath 33, Sweet Home 20
Stayton 21, Cascade 18
Marist Catholic 21, Junction City 7
Mazama 44, Marshfield 15
Ashland 39, Klamath Union 36
Crook County 28, Madras 0
Pendleton/Nixyaawii 49, Baker 7
Hidden Valley 28, Cottage Grove 26
Henley 55, North Bend 24
La Grande 1, The Dalles 0 (forfeit)
Class 3A
Vale 40, Burns 7
Ontario 44, Nyssa 14
Siuslaw 38, Pleasant Hill 13
Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14
Banks 51, North Marion 6
Rainier 18, Valley Catholic 0
Salem Academy 33, Newport 12
Dayton 56, Amity 20
Scio 43, Jefferson 0
Kennedy 24, Santiam Christian 20
Coquille 21, St. Mary’s-Medford 0
Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14
Cascade Christian 35, South Umpqua 6
North Valley 52, Phoenix 14
Elmira 49, Vernonia 0
Riverside 40, McLoughlin 18
Yamhill-Carlton 1, Corbett 0 (forfeit)
Class 2A
Knappa 54, Sheridan 0
Culver 34, Colton 22
Gervais 52, Blanchet Catholic 48
Clatskanie 46, Gaston 38
Lowell 52, Oakridge 0
Monroe 44, Central Linn 8
Toledo 56, Taft 42
Rogue River at Illinois Valley 7 p.m
Gold Beach 46, Glide 6
Oakland 56, Reedsport 16
Bandon/Pacific 27, North Douglas/Yoncalla 22
Heppner 20, Umatilla 12
Stanfield 22, Irrigon 12
Nestucca 37, Willamina 26
Class 1A
Camas Valley 32, Crosspoint Christian 20
Adrian 66, Union 20
St. Paul 52, Perrydale 0
Lost River 55, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6
Myrtle Point 58, Mohawk 8
Enterprise 60, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 22
Alsea 31, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 15
Crane 1, Wallowa 0 (forfeit)
Class 1A (6-man)
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 60, Dayville/Monument 12
Pine Eagle at Huntington 2 p.m
South Wasco County 49, Joseph 28
Elkton 59, Jewell 13
Prairie City/Burnt River 46, Echo 41
McKenzie 27, Gilchrist 25
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Class 3A
Brookings-Harbor at Douglas 1 p.m
Class 1A (6-man)
TBD at North Lake Time TBD
Glendale at Eddyville Charter 2 p.m
THURSDAY SCORES
Class 6A
Central Catholic 79, David Douglas 0
Sheldon 41, West Salem 0
Class 5A
Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71
South Albany 48, Corvallis 14
Summit 35, Caldera 0
Class 4A
Scappoose 34, Astoria 8
Class 3A
La Pine 36, Creswell 20
Class 2A
Regis 20, Santiam 8
Weston-McEwen/Griswold 54, Grant Union 0
Class 1A
Bonanza 64, Chiloquin 6
Dufur 48, Ione/Arlington 8
Powder Valley 59, Pilot Rock 8
Cove 46, Elgin 0
Class 1A (6-man)
Siletz Valley 62, Riddle 12
