Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind

We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night.

There’s still room for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go.

Keep an eye on The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Friday Night Spotlight, which will be updated throughout the night with updates and scores at the end of the night.

Football: Complete brackets for the Class 6A state tournament and the Inaugural Columbia Cup

Roosevelt gets first win over Grant since 2000, Generals take Portland Interscholastic League’s top seed in Playoffs

Tualatin topples Rival Tigard 31-21, takes No. 3 seed in the state championship bracket

Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 6A matchups

Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups

Class 6A

Jefferson 56, McDaniel 0

Roosevelt 3, Grant 0

Ida B. Wells 58, Franklin 28

Lincoln 36, Cleveland 8

Westview 37, Sunset 7

Jesuit 63, Beaverton 13

Mountainside 42, Aloha 0

Sherwood 20, Liberty 19

Century 26, McMinnville 22

Newberg 48, Glencoe 13

Barlow 14, Sandy 3

Clackamas 34, Reynolds 7

Nelson 40, Gresham 0

Tualatin 31, Tigard 21

Lakeridge 14, Lake Oswego 9

West Linn 55, Oregon City 13

Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 26

Sprague 35, McNary 7

North Medford 35, South Medford 0

South Salem 33, North Salem 14

Class 5A

Southridge 42, Centennial 6

McKay 20, West Albany 14

Lebanon 41, Silverton 20

Ridgeview 19, Redmond 13 (2OT)

Wilsonville 42, Putnam 14

Hood River Valley 41, Forest Grove 40

Springfield 30, Eagle Point 29

North Eugene 42, Willamette 27

Crater 54, South Eugene 6

Thurston 44, Churchill

Hillsboro 28, Canby 14

Bend 40, Mountain View 14

Class 4A

Tillamook 56, Milwaukee 6

Seaside 32, St. Helens 16

Estacada 58, Woodburn 12

Gladstone 27, La Salle Prep 7

Molalla at Parkrose 7 pm

Philomath 33, Sweet Home 20

Stayton 21, Cascade 18

Marist Catholic 21, Junction City 7

Mazama 44, Marshfield 15

Ashland 39, Klamath Union 36

Crook County 28, Madras 0

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 49, Baker 7

Hidden Valley 28, Cottage Grove 26

Henley 55, North Bend 24

La Grande 1, The Dalles 0 (forfeit)

Class 3A

Vale 40, Burns 7

Ontario 44, Nyssa 14

Siuslaw 38, Pleasant Hill 13

Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14

Banks 51, North Marion 6

Rainier 18, Valley Catholic 0

Salem Academy 33, Newport 12

Dayton 56, Amity 20

Scio 43, Jefferson 0

Kennedy 24, Santiam Christian 20

Coquille 21, St. Mary’s-Medford 0

Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14

Cascade Christian 35, South Umpqua 6

North Valley 52, Phoenix 14

Elmira 49, Vernonia 0

Riverside 40, McLoughlin 18

Yamhill-Carlton 1, Corbett 0 (forfeit)

Class 2A

Knappa 54, Sheridan 0

Culver 34, Colton 22

Gervais 52, Blanchet Catholic 48

Clatskanie 46, Gaston 38

Lowell 52, Oakridge 0

Monroe 44, Central Linn 8

Toledo 56, Taft 42

Rogue River at Illinois Valley 7 p.m

Gold Beach 46, Glide 6

Oakland 56, Reedsport 16

Bandon/Pacific 27, North Douglas/Yoncalla 22

Heppner 20, Umatilla 12

Stanfield 22, Irrigon 12

Nestucca 37, Willamina 26

Class 1A

Camas Valley 32, Crosspoint Christian 20

Adrian 66, Union 20

St. Paul 52, Perrydale 0

Lost River 55, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6

Myrtle Point 58, Mohawk 8

Enterprise 60, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 22

Alsea 31, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 15

Crane 1, Wallowa 0 (forfeit)

Class 1A (6-man)

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 60, Dayville/Monument 12

Pine Eagle at Huntington 2 p.m

South Wasco County 49, Joseph 28

Elkton 59, Jewell 13

Prairie City/Burnt River 46, Echo 41

McKenzie 27, Gilchrist 25

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Class 3A

Brookings-Harbor at Douglas 1 p.m

Class 1A (6-man)

TBD at North Lake Time TBD

Glendale at Eddyville Charter 2 p.m

THURSDAY SCORES

Class 6A

Central Catholic 79, David Douglas 0

Sheldon 41, West Salem 0

Class 5A

Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71

South Albany 48, Corvallis 14

Summit 35, Caldera 0

Class 4A

Scappoose 34, Astoria 8

Class 3A

La Pine 36, Creswell 20

Class 2A

Regis 20, Santiam 8

Weston-McEwen/Griswold 54, Grant Union 0

Class 1A

Bonanza 64, Chiloquin 6

Dufur 48, Ione/Arlington 8

Powder Valley 59, Pilot Rock 8

Cove 46, Elgin 0

Class 1A (6-man)

Siletz Valley 62, Riddle 12

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng