Oregon Football Releases Uniform They Will Wear Against BYU

EUGENE, Ore. – Whenever facing Oregon football, one of the big storylines is always, what will the Ducks wear?

With No. 25 Oregon facing No. 12 BYU, folks locally were interested in what the Ducks would sport this week.

Even BYU football players like Malik Moore were wondering what the Ducks would trot out on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

“Whenever I think of Oregon I think of the cool uniforms. I’m trying to see what kind of uniforms they wear against us to be honest,” said Moore.

Oregon Football will wear “Nightmare Green” against BYU

The Oregon Football social media team dropped the uniform threads they will wear against BYU.

Oregon will be wearing “Nightmare Green” uniforms. According to Ducks Digest, this is the second iteration of Nightmare green uniforms in Oregon’s long line of Nike threads.

The numbers are electic yellow, which inspired some Jazz/BYU fans on social media to bring up comparisons to the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms.

Oregon last wore Nightmare green during the 2019 season.

BYU is wearing “Royal Sitake” threads

BYU will wear their “Royal Sitake” uniforms which consist of white jersey and pants with royal blue trim and BYU’s “blue lightning” pearls.

The last time BYU faced Oregon was in the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. That night, Oregon debuted an awful flamethrower yellow helmet with a jersey featuring metallic plates on the shoulder pads. Even the innovative Ducks have come a long way in the quality of their uniforms.

BYU’s last visit to Eugene in Autzen Stadium was in 1990, when the fourth-ranked Cougars were upset by the Ducks, 32-16.

Kickoff for Saturday’s Top 25 Clash is at 1:30 pm (MT) on FOX and KSL NewsRadio. The extended pregame radio coverage begins at 10 am on 102.7 FM, 1160 AM, and the KSL NewsRadio app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

