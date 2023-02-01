Oregon Football Recruiting: The Latest With Nyckoles Harbor and the Ducks

World class speed. Freakiest athlete in the country.

Those are some of the words used to describe Nyckoles Harbor, the nation’s top uncommitted 2023 Recruit as we head into National Signing Day on Wednesday. Starring as a two-way standout in high school at Washington DC’s Archbishop Carroll, Harbor checks in at 6’5″, 230 pounds.

He’s slated to make his college commitment on Wednesday at approximately 10 am PT on ESPN.

