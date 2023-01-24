Oregon Football Head Coach Dan Lanning Visiting Junipero Serra Cornerback In-Home Ahead of Commitment

The February signing day is just about a week away and the Oregon Ducks are full steam ahead trying to close out the 2023 recruiting class with a bang.

Head Coach Dan Lanning and the rest of his coaching staff have been traveling all over the country of late, recently making a stop in Yelm, Washington on Monday, home of 2024 Oregon linebacker target Brayden Platt.

He’s making another big stop on Tuesday, as Ducks Digest learned he’ll be stopping in the Los Angeles area to take an in-home visit with Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.

