Oregon Ducks men’s basketball poised to sign nation’s No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report

The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has the nation’s No. 3 recruiting classes.

But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official.

In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3’s Joe Tipton asked every top committed prospect in the country if they intend to sign during the early signing period.

Generally speaking, verbally committed players all sign – unless they are having reservations about their decision.

Locking in those verbal commitments is, therefore, essential to maintaining the stability of a recruiting class.

According to Tipton, Oregon’s entire three-man group intends to sign, which means Dana Altman should make the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class official this month.

Montverde Academy power forward Kwame Evans Jr. (No. 11), AZ Compass Prep small forward Mookie Cook (No. 19) and West Linn point guard Jackson Shelstad (No. 64) make up the impressive haul.

But could Oregon add to that trio?

The Ducks are firmly in the mix for Sharpshooter Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic and the nation’s No. 21 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound wing took spring official visits to Stanford and UCLA, then visited Texas and Oregon this fall.

Stojakovic has kept his cards close to the vest, but UCLA is believed to hold the edge over his other three contenders.

A decision could come this month.

Regardless, Oregon’s elite class appears poised to become officially signed, sealed and delivered in a matter of days.