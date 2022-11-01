Oregon Ducks men’s basketball poised to sign nation’s No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report

The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has the nation’s No. 3 recruiting classes.

But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official.

In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3’s Joe Tipton asked every top committed prospect in the country if they intend to sign during the early signing period.

Generally speaking, verbally committed players all sign – unless they are having reservations about their decision.

Locking in those verbal commitments is, therefore, essential to maintaining the stability of a recruiting class.

