Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez will opt out of the Ducks’ Bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, they announced Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

Gonzalez has tallied 50 tackles, including 35 solo tackles, for the Ducks this season.

He ranks third in the Pac-12 in interceptions (four) and is tied ninth with Stanford’s Jonathan McGill and Colorado’s Nikko Reed for passes defended (seven).

Scouting report

After a standout sophomore season with the Buffaloes, in which he led the team in pass breakups and touchdowns saved, Gonzalez entered the transfer portal and signed with Coach Dan Lanning at Oregon for the 2022 season.

Speed ​​and athleticism can be found in his roots. His father, Hector, played college basketball at UTEP and professionally in Colombia; his older sisters, Melissa and Samantha, were two-time All-Americans in track and are members of the Colombia national track and field team. (Melissa is married to David Blough, a former Purdue and Detroit Lions quarterback who’s currently on the Vikings’ practice squad.)

Gonzalez is long, athletic and can run, which is a great foundation for a man-coverage corner in the NFL. There are areas of his game that require further maturing, but he does a great job keeping receivers within arm’s length and covering up airspace. — Brugler

Required reading

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today)