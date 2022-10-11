Oregon Basketball’s defensive principles a focus Midway through training camp

The Oregon Ducks are nearing the Midway point of training camp as the program is getting ready for the 13th season under head Coach Dana Altman. The program has a core group of veterans returning with a load of talent and a batch of newcomers who are eager to showcase their talents on the biggest of stages. For now, the focus is blending the two groups to form this year’s version of Oregon basketball.

“We need to get our defensive principles,” Dana Altman said of the team’s focus in practice. “We were a very inconsistent ball team last year. Part of that was our rebounding and our defense. Our defensive numbers weren’t good last year. Our rebounding numbers weren’t good last year. And on the nights we didn’t shoot it well, it really cost us.”

Last season the Ducks failed to make the NCAA Tournament despite being viewed as a preseason lock. The Ducks went 20-15 last season and saw their season end in the second round of the NIT. The team’s inconsistent play could be traced all the way back to this time last year.

“A year ago at this time, N’Faly Dante was Nursing ACL recovery and wasn’t even practicing, Quincy Guerrier wasn’t practicing with the knee problem, and Will Richardson wasn’t practicing,” said Altman. “We didn’t have any one of the three practicing in October last year.”

Richardson was the team’s All-Pac-12 Second Team representative, Dante and Guerrier were the team’s top two rebounders, and Dante and Richardson were the team’s two most efficient players last season. Last season’s injuries in training camp prevented the Ducks from building up its foundation for the season, and the Ducks struggled all year to put together a consistent stretch of basketball.

“So you know, having those three guys, the leadership there, and then the transfers that we have, have a lot of experience,” said Altman. “Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jermaine Couisnard, so we do have those five that have played a lot of basketball. And Rivaldo was with us last year, Lök was with us last year, so we’re hoping that that helps us out.”

This year Dante, Guerrier, and Richardson are all on the floor in training camp, and it’s paying off. The media were welcomed into practice on Monday to see the Ducks work in action. Richardson was acting as a defacto coach, leaning into his previous four seasons of experience to help the team’s newcomers, Guerrier was healthy and was playing more of his natural position on the wing, unlike last year, and a healthy Dante showed off the potential he brings to the program.

“Dante, since he’s been here, you know, really hadn’t been able to show what he’s capable of because he hadn’t been healthy. He’s healthy now. He’s Bouncing around. He’s been our most productive player in practice. Really hasn’t ‘t been close,” said Altman. “So we’d like to keep him healthy.

“Quincy’s looking good. He’s Bouncing around a lot better than he was a year ago. So keeping everybody healthy is always a big factor in any team sport, and hopefully, we can keep them healthy and keep making progress.”

