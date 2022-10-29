Oregon basketball star Sedona Prince undergoing elbow surgery, ending college career

Oregon basketball star Sedona Prince will not play this season and has decided to forgo her final year of eligibility due to a torn elbow ligament that requires surgery, the team announced Friday.

Prince is a redshirt senior but “will exhaust her remaining eligibility to focus on recovery before pursuing a professional career,” per the team’s Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best Doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care (of) my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”

Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending elbow surgery to repair a torn ligament. Prince will exhaust her remaining eligibility to focus on recovery before pursuing a professional career. More: https://t.co/8uhc35npzN pic.twitter.com/z5oED2yjdx — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) October 28, 2022

Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 30 games last season. She garnered national attention during the 2021 NCAA Tournament by posting a TikTok that highlighted weight room disparities between the men’s and women’s tournament amenities and now has three million followers on the social media platform.

GO DEEPER ‘Mom, I did a thing’: How Oregon’s Sedona Prince is changing the conversation about women’s sports

The 6-foot-7 forward was voted to the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team for the third consecutive season and will be recognized before the Ducks’ exhibition against Carroll College at 9 pm ET on Friday.

Oregon opens its regular season schedule by hosting Northwestern on Nov. 7 at 6 pm ET.

(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today)