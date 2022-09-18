Oregon Basketball Schedule Has Some Familiar Foes

Oregon basketball opens the home slate with eleven non-conference games. The Ducks will only leave the state once for a Pac-12 Matchup with UCLA on the road in December to start the season.

The early part of the Oregon basketball schedule features games with teams the Ducks have seen in recent seasons. Oregon opens the 2022-23 season hosting Florida A&M on November 7th and will have four games in a row at Matthew Knight Arena. They will also host UC Irvine, Montana State, and Houston before traveling to Portland for their now annual tournament, the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Ducks will face UConn to open PK85 on Thanksgiving weekend. Oregon faces the Huskies on November 24th, followed by games with Alabama or Michigan State on November 25th and a to-be-announced team on November 27th to close out the tournament.

Oregon then returns to Matthew Knight to start a rare two-game Pac-12 series hosting Washington before traveling to UCLA for an early December meeting.

The team will host four non-conference foes in consecutive home games, and a conference game with Oregon State before the year comes to a close. Nevada, UC Riverside, Portland, and Utah Valley will visit Eugene prior to the official start of the Pac-12 season on December 31st when the Ducks host Oregon State.

Dana Altman and the Ducks will have an early Pac-12 road test visiting Colorado and Utah before hosting Arizona State and Arizona in the first weeks of the new year. Other Highlights include seeing California and Stanford twice, both home and away. Oregon will see Washington State twice, but only have one regular season Matchup with Washington on the road. The Ducks will also see USC just one time during the regular season in 2022-23.

Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier return to lead Oregon into the upcoming season, along with N’Faly Dante, who should be healthy to start the year. There are also some key new faces to watch with freshman Kel’el Ware who will be pushing for a starting spot. Nate Bittle could also find his way on the floor more this upcoming season.

