Oregon Announces Contract Extension For Matt Ulmer

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon director of athletics Rob Mullens announced today that Ducks head volleyball Coach Matt Ulmer has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. Ulmer recently completed his sixth year at the helm of the Oregon volleyball program and has a career record of 113-62 (.646).

“Matt’s passion and enthusiasm have elevated Oregon Volleyball to an elite program,” said Mullens. “Matt and his staff are one of the best in college volleyball, and together, they have built a strong foundation focused on the student-athlete experience. Oregon Volleyball has a bright future under Matt’s leadership.”

The 2022 Oregon volleyball Squad finished 26-6 and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, the second time in the last five years under Ulmer and only the third time in school history that the Ducks have reached the regional final (also 2018) . The Ducks also set a school record with a 16-match winning streak that included three NCAA Tournament victories. Three Ducks earned All-America honors: Brooke Nuneviller , Hannah Pukis and Mimi Colyer , with Colyer also becoming the first Oregon player to earn National Freshman of the Year honors. Nuneviller ended her career this year as the only three-time All-American in Oregon volleyball history.

“The University of Oregon is such a special place, and we are so excited to continue building upon the culture of success that has been established,” said Ulmer. “I want to thank Rob Mullens for all of the support and the confidence in our vision for the Oregon volleyball program. Our staff loves being Ducks and living in Eugene, and we will continue to do the best we can for our Duck volleyball student- athletes.”

Ulmer has three 20-win seasons in his six years at Oregon, and his career-high 26 victories in 2022 was tied for the third-most at Oregon in a single season. The Ducks have participated in five NCAA Tournaments under his leadership and have advanced to the Sweet 16 three times in addition to the two Elite Eight appearances, with an overall tournament record of 9-5.

The Ducks have finished second in the Pac-12 three times under Ulmer’s leadership (2018, 2020, and 2022), and he has coached a total of nine All-Americans while leading the Ducks. Dating back to the 2021 season, Oregon has won 18 consecutive matches at Matthew Knight Arena, including a 14-0 mark in 2022. In the last three seasons since 2020, Oregon is a combined 63-19, for a .768 winning percentage.