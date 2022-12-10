Order of Picks for 2023 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos do not have their own first- or second-round Picks in the 2023 NFL draft after trading them to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade earlier this year, but they do have three total Picks in the first three rounds .

Broncos general manager George Paton got the team back into the first round in November when he traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Denver acquired the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick from the Dolphins in that deal, and the Broncos also have an extra third-round pick from a draft-day trade with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

So where does that leave the team’s draft order? Here’s a look ahead at Denver’s order of picks for 2023:

Round 1: via 49ers through Dolphins (Bradley Chubb trade)

Round 3: own pick

Round 3: via Colts (2022 draft trade)

Round 4: own pick

Round 5: own pick

Round 6: via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

Paton could make additional trades in 2023, perhaps even during the draft, to acquire more picks. The Broncos currently have six picks to use in the spring and Paton ideally likes to go into a draft with ten selections.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts