Orchard View football forfeits game against Oakridge due to lack of available players

Orchard View High School football beads. (Photo courtesy of Alex Andrews).

MUSKEGON – The Orchard View football program’s return to varsity football this fall after canceling the 2021 season due to low participation numbers has been filled with growing pains.

The Cardinals have started off the year 0-6 overall and 0-3 in their first season in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division.

Those growing pains have mounted in recent weeks, and as a result, the Orchard View High School Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the football program will be forfeiting its Matchup against Oakridge this Friday due to a lack of available healthy players.

According to Orchard View Athletic Director Leroy Hackley Jr., several Orchard View players have been sidelined with concussions and other injuries, which has prevented the team from practicing at full strength all week. The injury report has grown to the point that the varsity team can no longer field a varsity-ready lineup in time for Friday night’s game and will be unable to compete.

“We have informed Oakridge that we will not be able to play this week,” stated Hackley Jr. via email. “This is a player safety decision that has been three days in the making. This is unfortunate and as tough a decision as it is, we feel it is the right decision at this time. We plan on being back to full strength next week.”

The forfeited game is the second such occurrence in the Muskegon area this season, as the Grand Haven football program was forced to forfeit a Week 4 Matchup against Rockford due to a lack of available healthy players.

Orchard View (0-6, 0-3 WMC Lakes) is scheduled to play at Ludington (5-1) in Week 8 and host undefeated and No. 2-ranked Whitehall (6-0, 3-0 WMC Lakes) in Week 9. Oakridge (5-1, 3-1 WMC Lakes) will play Ravenna (5-1) and Montague (2-4) to close out the regular season.

