Orange Weekly: Syracuse-Pitt football preview; What I learned from basketball exhibitions (video)

Syracuse, NY —Who is the most important player on the Syracuse basketball roster and how does Syracuse football bounce back from a two-game losing streak?

Those were just two questions pondered by Syracuse.com’s Brent Ax on the latest episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health.

Ax also talked about what else he learned from SU basketball’s two exhibition games, who should start at quarterback against Pittsburgh and chatted with Orange fans about their opinions and questions about SU sports on this week’s show.

“Orange Weekly” Streams live on Facebook and YouTube Thursdays at 12:00 pm (eastern).

You can watch a replay of the show in the YouTube clip above.

