Orange Weekly: SU basketball’s ACC schedule gets real now (video)

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has won seven of its last eight games and is 3-1 in ACC play so far.

If SU can keep up that pace in its next four games or so, that will really be impressive considering the schedule gets harder in the near future.

Syracuse.com’s Brent Ax discussed that and more on a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health.

Ax also offers some final thoughts on the 2022 Syracuse football season on this week’s show.

“Orange Weekly” Streams live at Noon (eastern) on Thursdays on Facebook and YouTube. Come by the show to interact with Brent and get your questions and opinions about SU sports answered.

You can watch a replay of the show in the YouTube clip above.

