Orange ‘definitely’ a top school for 4-star Philly guard

Syracuse basketball coaches are prioritizing 2024 four-star guard Jalil Bethea from the Philadelphia area, and the 6-foot-4 Bethea appears to be quite high on the Orange program, according to media reports.

A top-80 prospect in the junior class per several recruiting services, Bethea took an official visit to the Hill this past weekend. He told SyracuseOnSI Publisher Mike McAllister in an interview that the visit to the ‘Cuse campus went quite well, which is great to hear.

Bethea is a fast-rising player in 2024. He attends Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa., near Philadelphia. In grassroots basketball, Bethea competes for an excellent AAU program, the Philadelphia-based Team Final in Nike’s EYBL league.

Other members of Team Final include 2024 four-star point guard Robert Wright III, a former Orange recruiting target who has verbally committed to Baylor, and 2024 four-star big man Thomas Sorber, who was offered by the ‘Cuse in late August.

Syracuse basketball is firmly in the mix for 2024 four-star guard Jalil Bethea.

The ‘Cuse coaching staff offered a Scholarship to Bethea in late September. A recent piece from 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London says Bethea has made unofficial visits to Rutgers and UCLA, as well as an official visit to Temple.

According to McAllister’s piece, Bethea’s trip to Central New York left this young man with a strong impression of Syracuse basketball. “After the visit, Syracuse is definitely one of my top schools,” Bethea said to McAllister. “Most definitely. They treated me like I’m one of them. Like I’m already committed and all that. It was a great experience.”

As a high-school junior, Bethea could have a way to go in his recruiting process. According to recruiting services and his Twitter page, Bethea’s offer sheet also includes Notre Dame, St. John’s, Villanova, UCLA, Seton Hall, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, VCU, Mississippi State, Fairfield, Bryant, Saint Joseph’s, Jacksonville , Albany, Temple, Mount St. Mary’s, Radford and Robert Morris.

Per reports, others showing interest in Bethea include 2022 national Champion Kansas, Auburn and 2019 NCAA Tournament Winner Virginia, among others.

He is rated a top-20 shooting guard in his class by some recruiting Web sites, although I’m getting the sense that Bethea can suit up at point guard as well.

We’ll certainly continue to closely monitor Bethea’s recruitment. Although Syracuse basketball doesn’t yet have a commitment in 2024, the Orange does have some strong recruiting momentum in this cycle.

Besides Bethea, in mid-October, both 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City and 2024 three-star wing Damarius Owens, a Rochester, NY, native, took official visits to the ‘Cuse.

Last Saturday night, 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau put Syracuse basketball in his top six. Cadeau is the No. 1 point guard in his class as well as a top-10 national player, according to multiple recruiting services.