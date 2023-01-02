Orange County SC Adds Goal Scoring Experience with Signing of Danish Forward Emil Nielsen

January 2, 2023 – United Soccer League Championship (USL) – Orange County SC News Release

Orange County SC has announced the signing of Danish forward Emil Nielsen, pending league and Federation approval. Nielsen brings a Championship pedigree with him to Orange County, having won the Norwegian top-flight Championship and the Norwegian cup with Rosenborg BK in 2015.





“I’m really happy to make the move to Orange County,” Nielsen said. “I can’t wait to get out there and hopefully make a big impact on the team. I have had some great years in Lyngby and thank them for everything, but now I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

The 29-year-old has 205 appearances across the Danish first and second divisions, as well as the Norwegian first division so far in his career. The majority of these appearances have come on the left wing (67) or as a center forward (63).

“Emil has great experience in the top division in Denmark,” OCSC Sporting Director Peter Nugent said. “He is a very dynamic forward and has the ability to play in any position across the frontline. His pace and directness will be a big asset for us this season.”

Throughout his career, Nielsen has won one scoring title as a member of FC Roskilde. He scored 33 goals in 30 appearances for the Danish Second Division East side during the 2013-14 season. After returning to the club in 2016, Nielsen again lit up the scoreboard in 2019. He scored 20 goals in 29 appearances, good for second in Denmark’s 1. Division.

After his most recent stop at Lyngby BK, Nielsen will head to the Championship Soccer Stadium and set up a potential reunion with his fellow countryman, midfielder Daniel A. Pedersen. The two spent the 2015-16 season together at Danish side AGF.

“We are delighted to add Emil, a top quality forward to our roster,” OCSC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Oliver Wyss said. “Our Danish player signings over the years have been very successful in the league and we are expecting Emil to follow the trend on and off the field.”

Per club and league policy, details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs Forward Emil Nielsen, January 2023

Name: Lasse “Emil” Nielsen

Position: Forward

Height: 5′ 10″

Weight: 169 lbs

Born: November 8, 1993

Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark

Social Media: @emilnielsen.7

