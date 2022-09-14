Orange County Public Schools and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Announce the Opening of the Student Peace Art Exhibit, “Peace and Action,” an Official Event of the Global Peace Film Festival
13 September, 2022
Orange County Government Public Information Officer
Orange County, Fla. — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs and Orange County Public Schools Visual Arts Program, in partnership with the Global Peace Film Festival and GoPegasus, will unveil a new juried student art installation in the Orange County Administration Center’s Atrium Gallery. The Student Peace Art Exhibit, “Peace and Action,” will feature creative works by young artists reflecting how they can help build peace in their community and the world.
The reception and Awards ceremony for the exhibit will take place at 5:00 pm on Monday, September 19, 2022, with Honorary Guest Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings scheduled to attend. Every participating student artist will be honored with a certificate. Prizes will be awarded for the best work in each of four categories: grades K–2, 3–5, 6–8 and 9–12. The winning artworks will be Featured in a full color calendar and on a GoPegasus luxury Coach bus, which will be parked during the event then deployed into service around the region.
Following the reception and Awards presentation, the Student Peace Art Exhibit will be on display in the Orange County Administration Center’s Atrium Galley (201 S. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801) from Monday, September 19, 2022 through Thursday, September 29, 2022 Hours are 8 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
WHO: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, representatives from all partners, students and parents
WHAT: Opening Event for the Student Peace Art Exhibit, “Peace and Action”
WHEN: RECEPTION EVENT: Monday, September 19, 2022 – 5:00 pm
WHERE: Orange County Administration Center – First Floor Lobby
201 S. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
