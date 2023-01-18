Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs To Host Reception for Opening of 8th Annual Sculpture on the Lawn Season

18 January, 2023

Orange County, FL — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs will open the 8th Annual Sculpture on the Lawn season is January 20, 2023. Join this year’s artists at a reception at 5:30 pm and view their sculptures selected by the Public Art Review Board of the Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Council.

The Public Art Review Board established the Sculpture on the Lawn program in 2015 to benefit and educate the citizens of Orange County while Enhancing the visual environment through a diversity of styles, content and artists. The program provides access to world-class art in public spaces. Visit Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs for more information.

Who: Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs

What: Opening Reception for the 8th Annual Sculpture on the Lawn

When: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm

Where: Orange County Administrative Center

Sculpture Garden

201 S. Rosalind Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

How: Reserve your free ticket at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2s3r5usw

Please see the attached graphic for images of the new sculptures. Clockwise from the top, they are:

The exhibit will be on display through January 2024.

