Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, Go Pegasus, and United Arts of Central Florida Announce a New Artist Call for a Trompe l’oeil Art Advocacy Bus Wrap Design

15 November, 2022

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Orange County, FL — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, in partnership with GoPegasus and United Arts of Central Florida, announces a new artist call for an artwork design to be used to wrap a luxury Coach bus. with a trompe l’oeil design that will encourage people to take photos.

Artwork must be submitted in a digital media format and should be representative of the thriving arts and culture scene in Central Florida. Artwork must be “instagrammable” using a trompe l’oeil effect giving greater depth to the work. The completed artwork will serve as a background that would entice people to take photos and selfies.

Who:

Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, Go Pegasus, and United Arts of Central Florida

What:

Artist Call “Trompe l’oeil Art Advocacy Bus Wrap Design”

See attached RFQ for additional information.

When:

Now through December 14, 2022 (12:00 am MT)

Where:

CaFÉ Call for Entry CALL LISTING URL – https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11044

Design Budget: $1,200 + $300 stipend