Oramed Oral Insulin Fails to Meet Goal in Type 2 Diabetes

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Investigational oral Insulin failed to achieve its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial, according to top-line results announced by the company.

“Therefore, Oramed expects to discontinue its oral Insulin clinical activities for [type 2 diabetes],” according to a company statement.

Top-line results were negative for the phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial, ORA-D-013-1, comparing the efficacy of the Insulin product ORMD-0801 to placebo in 710 people with type 2 diabetes with inadequate glycemic control on two or three oral glucose-lowering agents.

The participants were randomized 2:2:1:1 into ORMD-0801 dosed at 8 mg once or twice daily, or placebo dosed once or twice daily. They completed a 21-day screening period, followed by a 26-week double-blind treatment period.

The product did not achieve the primary Endpoint comparing reduction in Hemoglobin A1c from baseline to 26 weeks, or the secondary Endpoint of mean change in fasting plasma glucose at 26 weeks. There were no serious adverse events.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing oral delivery formulations of drugs currently delivered via injection. The company has offices in the United States and Israel.

Oramed Chief executive Officer Nadav Kidron commented in the statement, “Today’s outcome is very disappointing, given the positive results from prior trials. Once full data from the studies are available, we expect to share relevant learnings and future plans. We thank all the patients , families and healthcare professionals who participated in the trial.”

Insulin manufacturer Novo Nordisk had also been developing an oral Insulin product. Successful phase 2a results were presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 2017 Scientific Sessions and full phase 2 feasibility results were published in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2019.

However, Novo Nordisk, which manufactures the oral glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist semaglutide (Rybelsus), subsequently discontinued development of their oral Insulin product. According to a statement they provided to Medscape, “Initial results raised questions about truly Addressing patients’ unmet needs with Insulin therapy. Therefore, we Discontinued this work to focus on projects that could in fact improve cardiometabolic outcomes for people living with diabetes.”

Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington DC area.

