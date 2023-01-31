Options for the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy’s torn UCL throws a new wrench into the 49ers’ already intriguing offseason quarterback plans.

The initially reported timeline for Purdy’s return is six months, which would put him back in action at or near the start of training camp. And even then there would be a ramp up period for him getting back into football activities.

What the 49ers do in the meantime now becomes the biggest question of the offseason.

It looked like the team might be comfortable going into the year with Purdy as their starter, backed up by Trey Lance and perhaps another Veteran QB.

Now with some added uncertainty for the 2022 seventh-round pick, and the sizable question mark that still looms over Trey Lance Entering his third season, San Francisco’s calculus at the position might change.

From big names to lesser names, with plenty of familiar names sprinkled in, here are a handful of the free agent quarterback options available for the 49ers this offseason: