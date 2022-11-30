‘Optimistic’: VCU basketball player looks to bounce back

Thailon Wilson, Staff Writer

VCU basketball redshirt junior guard Jarren McAllister is going through rehab after tearing his ACL for the third time since coming to VCU in the 2019-2020 season.

Before ever stepping foot at the Siegel Center, McAllister was a three-star Recruit and top 10 Virginia prospect of the class of 2018, according to VCU Athletics.

McAllister said when thinking about his past, he remembers how passionate he was for the game.

“Before coming to VCU, I was just like everyone else who wanted to play basketball as their dream profession. I had a strong passion for it, and I still do, and I was excited to play for VCU,” McAllister said.

They joined the roster to start playing in the 2020 season.

McAllister was able to come off the bench his freshman year and as conference play continued, his minutes increased. McAllister ended up appearing in 16 contests, including 13 out of 18 Atlantic 10 Conference games. They averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, according to VCU Athletics.

In comparison, the average number of points scored per game by the other freshmen was 3.8, according to VCU Athletics.

As he was preparing for his sophomore year, McAllister tore his ACL in his left knee during practice and was unable to play for the entire 2021 season, according to VCU Athletics.

VCU basketball head Coach Mike Rhoades said he was saddened by McAllister’s injury, but the team believes in a full recovery.

“I’m devastated for Jarren,” Rhoades said. “He works so hard and impacts our program with his approach. He will come back from this setback stronger than ever. He’s a worker.”

Throughout the year, while the team was playing the season, McAllister was going through rehab and working to prepare for his opportunity in the following 2022 season.

The redshirt sophomore Tore his ACL in his other knee during a practice that took him out for the entire season last year.

Instead of being down about it though, McAllister said he remains dedicated to the game.

“God doesn’t give me these types of challenges for no reason. This path that I’m on is not for everybody,” McAllister said. “I’m gonna take it with the most optimistic attitude I can.”

He sat out the remainder of the season, while he was still able to act as a leader of the team by making sure the other players knew plays and kept the right Mindset during games and practices.

“I would say I’m more like another leader on the team as far as like plays and making sure their mind is in the right place, and making sure they’re not getting too down on themselves,” McAllister said.

During last season when he was injured, he got particularly close to fellow VCU teammate Jamir Watkins who had also gone through an ACL tear, according to VCU Athletics.

McAllister is strong enough to be able to continue working after what he’s been through, Watkins said.

“Jarren is really tough,” Watkins said. “I’ve gone through the same injury process as him and it showed me that he is really strong.”

McAllister sat out once again, recovering for the 2023 season. However, he again Tore his ACL in his left knee during a non-contact workout in the offseason, leaving him sidelined for the entire redshirt junior season.

Director of Sports Medicine for men’s basketball Joshua Wall said he’s amazed by McAllister’s work ethic and it has helped with his recovery.

“It’s frustrating when a player gets hurt, but Jarren has some of the highest work ethic I’ve ever seen,” Wall said. “He’s attacking the rehab, working hard and setting his own goals, so it’s been very good from that standpoint.”

McAllister is currently going through rehabilitation to make sure that he can step back on the court next season.

After everything McAllister has been through, he said his motivation for the game and his faith has kept him going.

“My motivation is definitely God, my family and my love for the game. I just love playing basketball so much and I know what I am capable of,” McAllister said. “I know it’s all going to work out. No matter when I’m on the court or doing something else. I know I am in good hands.”

