OPS, community organizers planning to open a $28 million arts center at South High

Every year at South High School, hundreds of students who are interested in the arts are turned away.

The overcrowded school that’s nearing 3,000 students doesn’t have the room to enroll everyone. Drama classes are kicked out of their classroom — the school’s gym — about 70 days each year. Film classes have been conducted in a hallway closet.

The lack of space has been a talking point among Omaha Public Schools staff for several years, but a solution that’s been in the works is finally coming to fruition: a $28 million visual and performing arts center that could be completed by the fall of 2024.

Becky Noble, South High’s former curriculum specialist for visual and performing arts who retired in June, said OPS staff have been brainstorming ways to address space issues since 2015. The conversations transformed into a capital campaign organization called Art in the Heart of South Omaha in 2019 .

The campaign is now in the fundraising stage for the project, which would include 70% renovation to the existing school and 30% in new additions to create a center that can be used by both OPS and the public.

“This came out of a real need. We said, ‘We can’t do anymore, we’re stuck,'” Noble said. “We have all these kids who want to be part of (the arts), but we need appropriate state-of-the-art space for them to really be able to hone their craft.”

Noble said South High rejects more than 400 students every year who want to take pottery, guitar, piano, art or dance classes.

The school reinstated dance in 2006 with 12 students and grew to offer 14 sections of dance in the same small studio space, according to Art in the Heart. There’s only one Pottery studio and, like a film, the piano lab is in a closet-like space.

Other academic areas have also suffered from the overcrowding. Students are turned away in advanced placement classes because of lack of room, and upperclassmen are encouraged to leave early or start late due to capacity issues.

“We have more students than any other school in not only OPS, but in our state and region,” said Jodi Pesek, South High principal. “Many of our academic classes just don’t have spaces.”

Omaha’s Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture has already designed the center. Since South High is landlocked, most of the project involves renovating interior rooms to maximize space.

Eric Westman, an Alley Poyner Macchietto partner, said the design is a mix of old and new. Part of the center attaches to a ’90s addition of South High. It features a central entrance for both students and the community, with high ceilings and a mosaic mural. Terraces and large gathering spaces will line the outside of the building. The center will have expansive block windows that allow people to see who is performing or practicing inside.

“We are bringing people in from the entire community to this hub and giving an opportunity for people to participate in the education process,” Westman said. “They interact with it via performances or their own students. It’s as public as you can get — a window into education.”

The multi-level center will provide classrooms for band, choir, drama, piano, pottery, studio art and more. It will include a recital hall, black box theater and art gallery. The renovation will also create 21,000 square feet to offer more space for social studies and language classes.

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said OPS officials and Art in the Heart members have been traveling to various performing and visual arts high schools around the US to get ideas for South High’s center. One of the district’s goals for the center is to have it be an attraction for students, performers and other artists around the US

“I’m speaking on behalf of our school board — we’re excited about it. And we’re going to keep pressing forward even if there are some hills,” Logan said.

The most pressing obstacle is to secure funding by next spring.

The district’s contribution, which was approved by the board in April, will be 25% of the total project cost or no more than $7 million.

Thompson Rogers, co-chair of Art in the Heart, said the organization will be seeking the remainder of the funding from the state, as well as public and private donors.

If the funding is secured, the construction process would be about 18 months, and the center’s goal would be to open by the end of 2024.

Rogers said the center will be a beacon in the South Omaha community.

“People will come to this facility for performances, and other arts organizations that we have been talking to have plans to use this facility,” Rogers said. “So it’s bigger than just renovating South High. It’s a community center.”

The school has partnerships with Omaha Performing Arts, Omaha Community Playhouse and Opera Omaha to use the space. Rogers said Canopy South, a nonprofit dedicated to Revitalizing South Omaha, also plans to be heavily involved with the new center upon its opening.

With the programs already in place, Logan said South High just needs the space to let them flourish.

“A lot of major metropolitan areas have one or a couple of these,” Logan said. “That’s what we’re looking to do at South High School — for it to be a Mecca for the arts. No matter where you go to school, if you want to perform at a professional level, (this is) where you should go to school.”

