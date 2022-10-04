OPRF volleyball rallies twice to Spike Fenwick

In a back-and-forth match on Oct. 3 at Crosstown Rival Fenwick, the Oak Park and River Forest High School girls volleyball team prevailed in three sets over the Friars: 25-27, 26-24, and 25-22.

OPRF (19-5) jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first set, but Fenwick (8-15) rallied for an 18-18 tie. Then after the Huskies took a 22-20 lead, the Friars scored seven of the final 10 points to win the set.

“The energy is not going to calm down for a while,” said OPRF Coach Kelly Collins. “That was exciting, it was a roller-coaster ride.”

