OPRF ends flag football debut with tight loss to Proviso East

The first girls flag football season ever at Oak Park and River Forest High School ended Friday evening with the Huskies falling just short of advancing to the conference Championship game after losing a semifinal game 14-8 to Proviso East in a game played on the Lake Street Field before a crowd of less than 100 people.

OPRF finished the season with a 4-3 record, two narrow losses to Proviso East and one loss to eventual Champion Willowbrook which walloped Proviso East 32-0 later Friday evening to win the West Suburban Conference title.

Proviso East scored first in the semifinal taking a 6-0 lead before the Huskies struck back. OPRF quarterback Cydney MacDonald rolled left and hit Speedy receiver Saniya Shotwell, a standout sprinter in track, with a pass and Shotwell, who is known as Speed ​​to her teammates and coaches, outraced all the Pirates to the end zone.

