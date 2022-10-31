Opposing coaches taking note of Kansas football’s home field advantage in 2022

The Kansas football team is set to return home this Saturday after a few weeks on the road and the program’s Sole bye week of the season. KU is set to host No. 18 Oklahoma State for KU’s first home game since KU Hosted TCU on Oct. 8. Then, ESPN’s College GameDay was in town to highlight the KU program under Lance Leipoldwhich added to the game day atmosphere around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday, KU will be looking to sell out a fourth-straight home game for the first time since the 2009 season. If indeed KU is able to sell out Saturday’s game, it would be the 19th sell-out game at Memorial Stadium since 2000. During the first three weeks of October, KU sold out consecutive home games during the home stand. Players and coaches alike around the KU program talked about how big an impact the crowd had on the game. During his Weekly press conference on Monday, Leipold shared an anecdote regarding the impact KU fans had during the homestand.

“One of our assistants talked to one of the opposing coaches of one of the three sellout games we had,” Leipold began. “And they talked about the fact that they did not prepare for crowd noise and it was a factor in the game. So to think that our fans can make a difference, 100 percent, absolutely.”

Since KU’s last home game, the Jayhawks have lost a bit of momentum on the field. The last time the team played in Lawrence, the Jayhawks were 5-0 and were ranked in the AP Top 25. KU has since lost games to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor, although each loss has been less than two touchdowns and the Jayhawks have been competitive in each contest.

Even so, Leipold hopes KU fans will show up, even if the team doesn’t have the perfect record it had to start the season.

“I hope another great crowd, we need a great crowd,” Leipold said. “Again, I hope for future of this program, as we continue to work to build winning consistently in this program, that it’s not undefeated records that get us to fill this place. Because there’d be a lot of non-filled Stadiums across college football. And I still hope that people are excited, and though the wins of late haven’t been there, the competitive nature of this football team for four quarters is something that I hope our fans are respecting and enjoying and will want to come out in support.”

At the moment, there are still plenty of tickets on sale. The entire west side of the stadium has tickets available and the non-student or band sections on the east side have tickets available as well.

The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996.

The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road.

KU as a team will likely enter Saturday’s game as the healthiest it’s been in some time. Leipold said the bye week helped KU rest some of its high-rep players and allow those with nicks and bruises to heal as much as possible.

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 2:30 pm CT and be televised on FS1.