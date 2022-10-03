Opportunities for Artists, Writers, & Art Workers in October 2022

Hyperallergic’s monthly Opportunities Listings provide a resource to artists and creatives looking for Grants and paid gigs to further their work.

Residencies, Workshops, & Fellowships

Erie Canal Museum – Artist-in-Residence

Spend a year exploring the New York State Canal System and developing an art-based project to address the challenges of keeping it in a good state of repair. All mediums welcome. Total funding $40,000.

Deadline: October 21, 2022 | eriecanalmuseum.org

Harry Ransom Center, UT Austin – Fellowships in the Humanities

The Ransom Center will award 10 dissertation Fellowships and up to 60 postdoctoral Fellowships for its 2023–24 program, which supports research on the cultural works in its collections from a historical context.

Deadline: November 14, 2022 (5pm CST) | hrc.utexas.edu

John Michael Kohler Arts Center – 2023 Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship

This remote fellowship, which runs from May through December 2023, fosters engagement with Tawney’s art environment at JMKAC’s Art Preserve in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It includes a $30,000 scholarship plus additional funds of up to $10,000. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: November 14, 2022 | jmkac.org

Millay Arts – Steepletop & Wintertide Residencies

Dive into your creative project in a supportive, inspiring environment! The partially subsidized monthlong Steepletop Residency and Wintertide Rustic Retreat include private bedrooms and studios. The fee to apply is $40.

millayarts.org

RAIR 2023 Artist Residency

Situated within a construction and demolition recycling center in Philadelphia, RAIR offers artists on-site access to recovered materials, studio space, construction equipment, and a $1,000 stipend. The application fee is $25. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: October 31, 2022 | rairphilly.org

Smithsonian American Art Museum – 2023–24 Research Fellowships

Residential Fellowships at SAAM and its Renwick Gallery support full-time, independent research on US art, craft, and visual culture. Paid appointments are available at graduate, doctoral, postdoctoral, and senior levels. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: November 1, 2022 | americanart.si.edu

Velvetpark – 2023 Writers Residency

The third edition of this Residency is open to Writers at any point in their career. The Resident will receive studio space in Brooklyn for six months to develop and complete a body of work. The application fee is $25.

Deadline: November 11, 2022 | velvetparkmedia.com

Hyperallergic – Emily Hall Tremaine Journalism Fellowship for Curators

Five curators will each receive $5,000 to support ongoing research and develop their experience in creating accessible writing and digital exhibitions for a wide audience. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: October 15, 2022 | apply.workable.com

National Gallery of Art & Yale Center for British Art – Center/YCBA Postdoctoral Fellowship

The Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery and YCBA teamed up to create two new two-year postdoctoral fellowships, which come with annual awards of $58,000–$60,000.

Deadline: November 15, 2022 | nga.gov

Smack Mellon – 2023–24 Artist Studio Program

Six NYC artists working in any visual arts media will be awarded free private studio space, access to shared facilities including a digital production lab, and a Fellowship (depending on funding).

Deadline: November 23, 2022 | smackmellon.org

Open Calls for Art & Writing

apexart – NYC Group Exhibition

Curators, artists, academics, art professionals, and anyone with a compelling idea can submit a 500-word proposal for a group exhibition in apexart’s NYC space and online in 2023–24. Support includes a $10,000 budget and more.

Deadline: October 31, 2022 | apexart.org

Massachusetts Design Art and Technology Institute (DATMA) – SHELTER 2023

This request for Qualifications asks artists to consider themes of Shelter for an outdoor public installation in New Bedford. Three Finalists will get $1,000 to develop proposals; the selected artist receives another $25,000.

Deadline: November 1, 2022 | datma.org

National Liberty Museum – Imagined Futures

Philadelphia’s NLM invites artists to share their visions for dreamlike and fantastical futures. Artworks should hold a mirror to societal issues, historical and contemporary, asking the question “What if?” All mediums welcome.

Deadline: October 16, 2022 | libertymuseum.org

Beam Center – 2023 Beam Project NYC

Beam Center seeks design proposals for public art that will be brought to life through collaborations between youth and artists. Selected projects come with a $5,000 award plus a $15,000 fabrication budget.

Deadline: November 7, 2022 | beamcenter.org

Grants & Awards

Lowe Foundation – Craft Prize 2023

Craft artists and artisans can apply for this award, which comes with a top prize of €50,000. Finalists whose work receives a Special Mention will receive €5,000.

Deadline: October 25, 2022 (6pm EDT) | craftprize.lowe.com

Marjorie Strider Foundation

Two artists who have been undeterred in Pursuing their vision will each receive a $5,000 grant to support the creation and production of new work, as well as their professional advancement.

Deadline: November 1, 2022 | marjoriestriderfoundation.org

Mid Atlantic Arts – USArtists International

Designed to encourage the presence of US performing artists on international stages and in the global arts community, these Grants of up to $18,000 support eligible expenses for in-person and virtual engagements.

Deadline: November 30, 2022 | midatlanticarts.org

National Sculpture Society—Stanley Bleifeld Memorial Grant

This $5,000 Prize is awarded to a sculptor who has demonstrated outstanding ability in their field and created a body of work inspired by nature, which must include sculpture in bas-relief and in the round.

Deadline: November 1, 2022 | nationalsculpture.org

NEFA – Public Art for Spatial Justice

Ranging from $15,000 to $30,000, these Grants for Massachusetts-based artists and organizations are for public art projects that help people see, feel, experience, and imagine spatial justice.

Deadline: October 17, 2022 | nefa.org

Rbhu – Rbhu Gives Back

This arts-focused engineering design firm is offering artists in need $12,000 worth of free structural and mechanical engineering services for works of any size.

Deadline: October 31, 2022 | rbhu.org

