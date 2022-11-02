Opportunities for Artists, Writers, & Art Workers in November 2022

Hyperallergic’s monthly Opportunities Listings provide a resource to artists and creatives looking for Grants and paid gigs to further their work.

Subscribe to receive this list of opportunities in your inbox each month. Sign up here!

Residencies, Workshops, & Fellowships

Featured

Currier Museum of Art – 2023–24 Artist-in-Residence

Artists with a history of community engagement can apply for this social practice residency, which comes with a stipend, travel allowance, materials budget, and housing in a fully furnished home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Deadline: December 1, 2022 | bit.ly/CurrierAIR22

Amant Studio & Research Residency Program

Artists from around the world with experimental practices in visual arts, cultural theory, performance, filmmaking, and writing can apply for three-month residencies in NYC, which come with monthly $3,000 allowances.

Deadline: November 15, 2022 | amant.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest – Artist-in-Residence

Up to four artists will be selected and receive $2,500 stipends. One Residency is for a regional artist in Kentucky or Southern Indiana while another is for an artist whose work addresses environmental issues.

Deadline: November 28, 2022 | bernheim.org

Collar Works – Elizabeth Murray Artist Residency

This program on a 77-acre farm in Upstate New York offers a five-week summer residency, two- and four-week residencies for individual artists, and one-week residencies for families. The application fee is $25.

Deadline: December 15, 2022 | collarworks.org

Kala Art Institute – Print Public Municipal Artist Residency

Two local artists or teams will be selected to work as cultural strategists for the City of Berkeley, California. They’ll receive $9,000 and an additional $1,000 for materials, plus a 16-month residency at Kala.

Deadline: November 18, 2022 | kala.org

Moab Arts – Re-Use Residency

Challenge the perception of waste culture at this Residency at the intersection of art, community, and waste systems. Artists receive studio space, project and community facilitation, a $1,500 stipend, and more.

Deadline: November 30, 2022 | moabarts.org

Socrates Sculpture Park – Transformation

The artists selected for this Fellowship and exhibition program will receive an $8,000 production grant, a $2,000 honorarium, and three months of access to the Park’s resources and fabrication facilities.

Deadline: December 4, 2022 | socratessculpturepark.org

Open Calls for Art & Writing

Featured

MOZAIK Philanthropy – Future Art Awards: WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM.

Artists from around the world who wish to express support for Iran’s protesters can submit work. Those selected will receive honorariums and be Featured in a virtual exhibition. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: November 15, 2022 | mosaicphilanthropy.org

Monument Lab – ARCH: Art Remediating Campus Histories Project

What stories are missing from Bryn Mawr College? Artists can submit a statement of interest to create a public artwork for the campus. The final budget is $560,000 and the artist fee is $112,000.

Deadline: November 8, 2022 | monumentlab.com

More Art – Engaging Artists Commission

Early career artists will receive $8,000 to realize a socially engaged public art project in New York City, plus curatorial, conceptual, budgetary, and logistical mentorship.

Deadline: December 1, 2022 | moreart.org

Newburgh Arts & Cultural Commission – Be-Spoke Artist-Designed Bike Racks

Artists living or working in the 13 counties along the Hudson River from Brooklyn to Albany can apply for the chance to create six sculptural bike racks located around Newburgh, New York.

Deadline: November 15, 2022 | newburghart.org

Grants & Awards

Featured

Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation – 2023 Individual Support Grants

This program was conceived in order to recognize and support serious, fully committed visual artists who have been creating mature art for at least 20 years and who are in current financial need. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: January 18, 2023 | gottliebfoundation.org

Art Dealers Association of America – ADAA Relief Fund

Galleries and nonprofit arts organizations recovering from natural disasters can apply for immediate financial support in the form of discretionary grants historically averaging $10,000 each. Read more on Hyperallergic.

artdealers.org

Bronx Council on the Arts – Community Engagement Grants

Three Grants are available for Bronx-based artists, collectives, and nonprofit arts organizations. Ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, these awards support community-focused artworks, art projects, and activities.

Deadline: November 14, 2022 | bronxarts.org

The Aftermath Project – 1492/1619 Grants

Open to Photographers worldwide who want to create work that illuminates issues relating to the aftermath of the US’s original sins, the grant Winner will receive $25,000 while four Finalists will get $5,000 each.

Deadline: November 18, 2022 | theaftermathproject.org

Job Opportunities

Featured

University of Richmond – Executive Director, University Museums

The University of Richmond invites applications for the position of Executive Director of University Museums. We are looking for a museum professional committed to promoting excellent visual art on campus.

richmond.csod.com

CUNY, John Jay College – Assistant Professor in 2D and African American Art/African or African Diaspora

Candidates for this tenure track position at the City University of New York should have an established, conceptually mature studio art practice in 2D media and art historical Scholarship in African-American art.

Deadline: January 8, 2023 | cuny.jobs

Other opportunities closing soon:

Check out more opportunities at hyperallergic.com/tag/opportunities.

To feature an opportunity from your organization on Hyperallergic, get in touch at nectarads.com.