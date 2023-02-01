Opportunities for Artists, Writers, and Art Workers in February 2023
Hyperallergic‘s monthly Opportunities Listings provide a resource to artists and creatives looking for Grants and paid gigs to further their work.
Residencies, Workshops, & Fellowships
Alex Brown Foundation – 2024 Artist Residency Program
Located in Des Moines, Iowa, this Residency for Emerging and established artists includes studio and living space, a $1,000 monthly stipend, and more. Read more on Hyperallergic.
Deadline: March 15, 2023 (11:59pm CST) | alexbrownfoundation.org
Long Meadow Art Residency
This new Residency in the Berkshires gives visual artists a $3,000 monthly stipend, art supply reimbursement of $2,500 for art supplies, a cabin, a studio, and more. Application details can be found online.
Deadline: April 30, 2023 | longmeadowartresidency.com
Millay Arts – Core & Steepletop Residencies
Dive into your creative project in a supportive, inspiring environment! The fully subsidized Core Residencies and partially subsidized Steepletop Residencies include private bedrooms and studios. The fee to apply is $45.
Deadline: March 1, 2023 | millayarts.org
Ohio Wesleyan University – Ebb and Teena Haycock Artist-in-Residence
During this 10-month residency, one artist will create a public sculpture and teach three classes in the 2024 academic year. Focus on environmental justice. Priority given to BIPOC artists from the Midwestern US. $50,000 salary and benefits.
Deadline: March 1, 2023 | workforcenow.adp.com
Santa Fe Art Institute – 2024 International Thematic Residency
“Sovereignty,” the theme for 2024, calls for artistic and creative engagement at the intersections of Sovereignty as it pertains to the individual, jurisdictions, systems, and society as a whole.
Deadline: April 9, 2023 | sfai.org
Tulsa Artist Fellowship
Artists and arts workers with more than five years’ experience are invited to apply. Ten awardees will each receive a total of $150,000 over three years in addition to other scholarships, studio space, etc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Deadline: February 16, 2023 | tulsaartistfellowship.org
Ucross Foundation – Fall 2023 Residencies
Fellows on the 20,000-acre ranch enjoy uninterrupted time, private studios, meals by a professional chef, living accommodations, staff support, a $1,000 stipend, and the experience of the Majestic High Plains in northern Wyoming. The application fee is $40.
Deadline: March 1, 2023 | ucrossfoundation.org
University of the Arts – Inspiration Lab Artist Residency
The Inspiration Lab at University of the Arts in Philadelphia invites artists to apply to its artist-in-residence studio program, which provides 10 artist studios for selected and invited artists.
Deadline: March 10, 2023 | uarts.edu
18th Street Arts Center—California Creative Corps
Forty California artists and culture bearers will develop arts and culture projects that Foster community well-being in regions located in California HPI Quartile 1 ZIP codes. Read more on Hyperallergic.
Deadline: February 20, 2023 (11:59pm PST) | 18thstreet.org
Black Rock Senegal
Founded by Kehinde Wiley in 2019, this Multidisciplinary Residency brings international artists together to live and work in Dakar, Senegal, for one- to three-month stays.
Deadline: March 12, 2023 | blackrocksenegal.org
Center for Book Arts – 2023 Book Art Research Fellowship
Researchers and Scholars in art history, literature, book history, library science, museum studies, conservation studies, or other relevant fields can submit research proposals that draw upon CBA’s collections related to book art.
Deadline: February 26, 2023 | centerforbookarts.org
Martin House – Creative Residency Program
Located at a historic house museum designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this Residency in Buffalo, New York, comes with a $5,000 stipend and more to help give creative individuals time and space to develop work.
Deadline: March 31, 2023 | martinhouse.org
Squeaky Wheel – Workspace Residency
Artists and researchers working in media arts who are selected for this project-based Residency receive up to $1,600 in artist fees and stipends, accommodations, $300 travel support, and more.
Deadline: February 19, 2023 | squeaky.org
Open Calls for Art & Writing
apexart – 2023–24 International Open Call
Five proposals for an idea-based exhibition will be selected by 1,600 jurors to receive up to $11,000. Artists, curators, writers, and academics are encouraged to apply. Past exhibitions have taken place in Tanzania, Korea, Brazil, Mali, Puerto Rico, Georgia, Denmark.
Deadline: March 1, 2023 | apexart.org
Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation – Open Call for Film/Video Artists
Sight/Geist is a new screening series at The 8th Floor, featuring ambitious film/video work by NYC-based Emerging artists engaged with social justice. Selected artists will be compensated.
Deadline: February 20, 2023 | sdrubin.org
WEB Du Bois Sculpture Project – Open Call for Sculptors
The WEB Du Bois Sculpture Project is commissioning a life-size Bronze statue of WEB Du Bois for a public plaza in his Hometown of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Submissions sought from qualified sculptors; juried process. RFP details online.
Deadline: March 1, 2023 | webduboissculpture.org
Kolaj Fest New Orleans – Call for Papers, Artists, Projects
Kolaj Institute seeks presenters for its multi-day festival and symposium Exploring critical issues around collage. It will take place in New Orleans in June 2023.
Deadline: February 26, 2023 | kolajmagazine.com
MTA Arts & Design – Call for Images: Park Avenue Viaduct
Artists can submit images of previous work to be considered for a new site-specific permanent artwork at East 116th Street in Manhattan. Finalists will receive $2,000 proposal payments, one will get the full commission.
Deadline: February 15, 2023 | new.mta.info
Rockefeller Center x City Harvest – The Flag Project 2023
Participants and artists of all skill levels can submit art inspired by their New York City food memories for the chance to have their work displayed on one of the flagpoles in Rockefeller Center’s plaza.
Deadline: March 2, 2023 | rockefellercenter.com
Grants & Awards
Museum of Arts and Design – 2023 Burke Prize
The contemporary art Prize honors an artist 45 or under working in the US with a foundation in glass, fiber, clay, metal, or wood. A juried selection, the Winner of the open call will receive $50,000.
Deadline: April 28, 2023 | madmuseum.org
Creative Recovery LA
This regional initiative will distribute $26 million to Los Angeles nonprofit arts organizations Hardest hit by the pandemic. Organizations can apply for multiple grants. Read more on Hyperallergic.
Deadline: February 15, 2023 (11:59pm PST) | communitypartners.org
Franklin Furnace Fund
Early career artists based anywhere in the world can apply for Grants ranging between $2,000 and $10,000 to support the production of new major performance artworks. Those selected must present their work in NYC.
Deadline: April 1, 2023 | franklinfurnaceloft.org
Native Arts & Cultures Foundation – LIFT
Early-career Native artists are eligible for $10,000 Grants to support the development and realization of new projects. NACF also provides professional development, marketing support, and more.
Deadline: March 14, 2023 | nativeartsandcultures.org
Job Opportunities
ART on THE MART – Guest Digital Art Curator
ART on THE MART, the world’s largest digital art experience located along Chicago’s Riverwalk, launches an initiative awarding $40,000 to a guest digital art curator to assemble a new commission.
Deadline: March 6, 2023 (9am CST) | artonthemart.com
New York University Abu Dhabi – Professor of Art and Art History (Artist)
We seek an established artist and teacher-scholar with an MFA or a practice-based PhD to teach all levels of Studio Art at the undergraduate and graduate levels. This is a tenure-track position.
apply.interfolio.com/117875
New York University Abu Dhabi – Professor of Art and Art History (Artist With Specialization in the Expanded Field of Painting)
For this tenure-track position with Graduate and undergraduate teaching responsibilities, we especially welcome painters with a research-based practice whose work is open to dialogues with other media and disciplines.
apply.interfolio.com/117878
Graduate Programs
Organized by Geographic regions, a list of arts-related Graduate programs to explore and apply to before deadlines close in early 2023. Read more on Hyperallergic.
Other opportunities closing soon:
