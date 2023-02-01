Opportunities for Artists, Writers, and Art Workers in February 2023

Hyperallergic‘s monthly Opportunities Listings provide a resource to artists and creatives looking for Grants and paid gigs to further their work.

Residencies, Workshops, & Fellowships

Featured

Alex Brown Foundation – 2024 Artist Residency Program

Located in Des Moines, Iowa, this Residency for Emerging and established artists includes studio and living space, a $1,000 monthly stipend, and more. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: March 15, 2023 (11:59pm CST) | alexbrownfoundation.org

Featured

Long Meadow Art Residency

This new Residency in the Berkshires gives visual artists a $3,000 monthly stipend, art supply reimbursement of $2,500 for art supplies, a cabin, a studio, and more. Application details can be found online.

Deadline: April 30, 2023 | longmeadowartresidency.com

Featured

Millay Arts – Core & Steepletop Residencies

Dive into your creative project in a supportive, inspiring environment! The fully subsidized Core Residencies and partially subsidized Steepletop Residencies include private bedrooms and studios. The fee to apply is $45.

Deadline: March 1, 2023 | millayarts.org

Featured

Ohio Wesleyan University – Ebb and Teena Haycock Artist-in-Residence

During this 10-month residency, one artist will create a public sculpture and teach three classes in the 2024 academic year. Focus on environmental justice. Priority given to BIPOC artists from the Midwestern US. $50,000 salary and benefits.

Deadline: March 1, 2023 | workforcenow.adp.com

Featured

Santa Fe Art Institute – 2024 International Thematic Residency

“Sovereignty,” the theme for 2024, calls for artistic and creative engagement at the intersections of Sovereignty as it pertains to the individual, jurisdictions, systems, and society as a whole.

Deadline: April 9, 2023 | sfai.org

Featured

Tulsa Artist Fellowship

Artists and arts workers with more than five years’ experience are invited to apply. Ten awardees will each receive a total of $150,000 over three years in addition to other scholarships, studio space, etc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Deadline: February 16, 2023 | tulsaartistfellowship.org

Featured

Ucross Foundation – Fall 2023 Residencies

Fellows on the 20,000-acre ranch enjoy uninterrupted time, private studios, meals by a professional chef, living accommodations, staff support, a $1,000 stipend, and the experience of the Majestic High Plains in northern Wyoming. The application fee is $40.

Deadline: March 1, 2023 | ucrossfoundation.org

Featured

University of the Arts – Inspiration Lab Artist Residency

The Inspiration Lab at University of the Arts in Philadelphia invites artists to apply to its artist-in-residence studio program, which provides 10 artist studios for selected and invited artists.

Deadline: March 10, 2023 | uarts.edu

18th Street Arts Center—California Creative Corps

Forty California artists and culture bearers will develop arts and culture projects that Foster community well-being in regions located in California HPI Quartile 1 ZIP codes. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: February 20, 2023 (11:59pm PST) | 18thstreet.org

Black Rock Senegal

Founded by Kehinde Wiley in 2019, this Multidisciplinary Residency brings international artists together to live and work in Dakar, Senegal, for one- to three-month stays.

Deadline: March 12, 2023 | blackrocksenegal.org

Center for Book Arts – 2023 Book Art Research Fellowship

Researchers and Scholars in art history, literature, book history, library science, museum studies, conservation studies, or other relevant fields can submit research proposals that draw upon CBA’s collections related to book art.

Deadline: February 26, 2023 | centerforbookarts.org

Martin House – Creative Residency Program

Located at a historic house museum designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this Residency in Buffalo, New York, comes with a $5,000 stipend and more to help give creative individuals time and space to develop work.

Deadline: March 31, 2023 | martinhouse.org

Squeaky Wheel – Workspace Residency

Artists and researchers working in media arts who are selected for this project-based Residency receive up to $1,600 in artist fees and stipends, accommodations, $300 travel support, and more.

Deadline: February 19, 2023 | squeaky.org

Open Calls for Art & Writing

Featured

apexart – 2023–24 International Open Call

Five proposals for an idea-based exhibition will be selected by 1,600 jurors to receive up to $11,000. Artists, curators, writers, and academics are encouraged to apply. Past exhibitions have taken place in Tanzania, Korea, Brazil, Mali, Puerto Rico, Georgia, Denmark.

Deadline: March 1, 2023 | apexart.org

Featured

Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation – Open Call for Film/Video Artists

Sight/Geist is a new screening series at The 8th Floor, featuring ambitious film/video work by NYC-based Emerging artists engaged with social justice. Selected artists will be compensated.

Deadline: February 20, 2023 | sdrubin.org

Featured

WEB Du Bois Sculpture Project – Open Call for Sculptors

The WEB Du Bois Sculpture Project is commissioning a life-size Bronze statue of WEB Du Bois for a public plaza in his Hometown of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Submissions sought from qualified sculptors; juried process. RFP details online.

Deadline: March 1, 2023 | webduboissculpture.org

Kolaj Fest New Orleans – Call for Papers, Artists, Projects

Kolaj Institute seeks presenters for its multi-day festival and symposium Exploring critical issues around collage. It will take place in New Orleans in June 2023.

Deadline: February 26, 2023 | kolajmagazine.com

MTA Arts & Design – Call for Images: Park Avenue Viaduct

Artists can submit images of previous work to be considered for a new site-specific permanent artwork at East 116th Street in Manhattan. Finalists will receive $2,000 proposal payments, one will get the full commission.

Deadline: February 15, 2023 | new.mta.info

Rockefeller Center x City Harvest – The Flag Project 2023

Participants and artists of all skill levels can submit art inspired by their New York City food memories for the chance to have their work displayed on one of the flagpoles in Rockefeller Center’s plaza.

Deadline: March 2, 2023 | rockefellercenter.com

Grants & Awards

Featured

Museum of Arts and Design – 2023 Burke Prize

The contemporary art Prize honors an artist 45 or under working in the US with a foundation in glass, fiber, clay, metal, or wood. A juried selection, the Winner of the open call will receive $50,000.

Deadline: April 28, 2023 | madmuseum.org

Creative Recovery LA

This regional initiative will distribute $26 million to Los Angeles nonprofit arts organizations Hardest hit by the pandemic. Organizations can apply for multiple grants. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Deadline: February 15, 2023 (11:59pm PST) | communitypartners.org

Franklin Furnace Fund

Early career artists based anywhere in the world can apply for Grants ranging between $2,000 and $10,000 to support the production of new major performance artworks. Those selected must present their work in NYC.

Deadline: April 1, 2023 | franklinfurnaceloft.org

Native Arts & Cultures Foundation – LIFT

Early-career Native artists are eligible for $10,000 Grants to support the development and realization of new projects. NACF ​​also provides professional development, marketing support, and more.

Deadline: March 14, 2023 | nativeartsandcultures.org

Job Opportunities

Featured

ART on THE MART – Guest Digital Art Curator

ART on THE MART, the world’s largest digital art experience located along Chicago’s Riverwalk, launches an initiative awarding $40,000 to a guest digital art curator to assemble a new commission.

Deadline: March 6, 2023 (9am CST) | artonthemart.com

Featured

New York University Abu Dhabi – Professor of Art and Art History (Artist)

We seek an established artist and teacher-scholar with an MFA or a practice-based PhD to teach all levels of Studio Art at the undergraduate and graduate levels. This is a tenure-track position.

apply.interfolio.com/117875

Featured

New York University Abu Dhabi – Professor of Art and Art History (Artist With Specialization in the Expanded Field of Painting)

For this tenure-track position with Graduate and undergraduate teaching responsibilities, we especially welcome painters with a research-based practice whose work is open to dialogues with other media and disciplines.

apply.interfolio.com/117878

Graduate Programs

Organized by Geographic regions, a list of arts-related Graduate programs to explore and apply to before deadlines close in early 2023. Read more on Hyperallergic.

Check out more opportunities at hyperallergic.com/tag/opportunities.

