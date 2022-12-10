Opponent scoring streaks dooming Cardinals

His team faced a double-digit deficit already, and Kenny Payne knew from experience how quickly that could go from bad to worse.

So before he sent his Louisville men’s basketball players back on the KFC Yum Center court for the second half of a game last week against Maryland, he delivered an urgent message.

“Fight and be desperate and don’t let them make a run,” Payne said he told his players.

The Cards came up short on all three fronts. The Terrapins raced out to a 20-point lead early in the second half and never looked back.

Battle of the beaten:Louisville basketball can’t catch a break. Could the Cards even beat another winless team?

That’s been a frequent and fatal flaw for Louisville (0-8, 0-1 ACC), which opens conference road play Saturday at Florida State (1-9, 0-1).

