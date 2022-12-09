Opinions Divided for Vikings at Lions

Lions 31, Vikings 28 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

This is actually a good game with both teams coming off impressive victories last week. The Vikings are a shoo-in to win the division, but the Lions are alive for a Wild Card spot. The Lions offense will present big problems for a Vikings defense that hasn’t played that well. Lions win it behind Jared Goff.

Vikings 31, Lions 28 — Staff, Bleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings have twice as many wins as the Detroit Lions, but the better team is the road underdog.

In fairness to the Lions, they only lost by four points to Minnesota on the road, and they’ve made strides since the first meeting with their NFC North rival.

As for the Vikings, they narrowly beat the New York Jets 27-22, who scored one touchdown on six red zone trips last week.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Harrison Smith are dealing with an illness. Minnesota’s 21st-ranked scoring unit needs all three defenders healthy in a matchup with the Lions’ high-scoring offense.

Vikings 27, Lions 24 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Just like the Vikings were disrespected against the Jets at home last week, there’s bound to be Buzz about them falling to the Lions after the first game at home was so nip-and-tuck. That also would play into the narrative of Detroit being a Darling Darkhorse in the NFC Playoffs race as a win would keep it alive to win the North ahead of Minnesota.