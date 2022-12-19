Opinion: What If The New York Knicks Traded For This Former All-Star?

Kristaps Porzingis was the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

During that period, the Knicks were a completely different team and still had ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony on the roster.

Porzingis became an extremely popular player in New York and made the 2018 NBA All-Star Game (the only All-Star appearance of his career).

While he never made the NBA Playoffs with the Knicks, he averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest in 186 regular season games for the franchise.

Right now, Porzingis is in his eighth season in the NBA and first full season playing for the Washington Wizards (he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline).

The Wizards got off to a good start to the season but have completely fallen off and are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak (they are 11-20 in 31 games).

Outside of this season, Porzingis only has one more year on his contract (a player-option for $36 million), and I believe the Knicks should consider trading for their former draft pick.

Why?

Porzingis is not the superstar that many thought he had the potential to be, but the 27-year-old is still a very talented player and is currently averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest in 29 games .

He has dealt with injuries over his career but has only missed two games so far this season.

Right now, the Knicks are currently playing Fantastic basketball and are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

They are 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, the Knicks are only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed.

The Wizards don’t appear to be going anywhere this season and may as well get something for their star forward that is not under contract for a lot longer.

There is no question that the Knicks can be a playoff team, but their current ceiling does not appear to be anything past the first round.

They have a solid roster but lack a true star, and Porzingis could be what they are missing.

The Knicks have plenty of Veterans with salaries that could make a deal work, in addition to sending the Wizards young players and draft picks.

This is a move that could help both teams in their current positions.