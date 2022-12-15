Opinion: This Player Should Make The 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Rebuilding mode and are currently 11-17 in their first 28 games.

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference and making the NBA Playoffs will be tough this season.

However, they have been able to remain competitive because of the stellar play of fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The former 11th-overall pick is currently averaging 31.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in 26 games.

