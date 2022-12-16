Opinion: The Sacramento Kings Will End The Drought In 2023

The Sacramento Kings have not played an NBA Playoff game since May 4, 2006, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the first round.

For reference on how long ago that was, the iPhone was released on June 29, 2007.

However, the Kings look like a team who can end the drought this season.

Why?

Right now, they are 15-12 in their first 27 games, and after starting out 0-4, they have gone 15-8 over the last 23 games.

