Opinion: The Sacramento Kings Will End The Drought In 2023

The Sacramento Kings have not played an NBA Playoff game since May 4, 2006, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the first round.

For reference on how long ago that was, the iPhone was released on June 29, 2007.

However, the Kings look like a team who can end the drought this season.

Why?

Right now, they are 15-12 in their first 27 games, and after starting out 0-4, they have gone 15-8 over the last 23 games.

At home, the Kings have established themselves as a tough team to beat (8-4 in 12 games) and have a good theme going by lighting the beam after every win.

De’Aaron Fox has done a fantastic job as a floor general averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

In addition, the Kings traded for two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the middle of last season, so he is in his first full year with the franchise.

He does it all, averaging 17.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Between those two players, they have an excellent point guard and big-man tandem that they were missing over the last few seasons.

The biggest x-factor of the team has been the addition of Kevin Huerter (acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks over the offseason).

The former Maryland star is averaging 15.3 points per contest on 41% shooting from the three-point range.

All of this, combined with Mike Brown, who is in his first year as the head Coach after being an Assistant for the Golden State Warriors for the last five seasons, makes for a massive turnaround for the organization.

The Kings come into Friday night tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and are only 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

There are still 55 games to go, but so far they look like they will finally end the Longest playoff drought in the league.