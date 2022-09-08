Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

The Phoenix Suns went 64-18 during the 2022 regular season, which was the best record in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they looked poised to make another deep run, but unfortunately they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

One of their biggest flaws last season was that they ranked 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game (51.7 RPG).

I believe that they should consider adding NBA Champion Dwight Howard to their roster for next season.

Howard is coming off a solid season with the Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 16.2 minutes of playing time per game.

He was also very efficient shooting 61.2% from the field.

Currently, the eight-time NBA All-Star is a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league.

This late into free agency, he will more than likely have to sign for a veteran’s minimum deal.

For the Suns, it could be a low-risk move that could pay off big dividends in the NBA Playoffs.

Howard played a vital role in helping LeBron James and the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

At one point, he was a top-ten player in the NBA while he played for the Orlando Magic.

Right now, the 36-year-old is very clearly just a role player, but he has proven that he can be a complimentary player next to stars.

The Suns have a loaded roster that features Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton and I think that they would fit in great off the bench.

Ultimately, adding the right role players can determine if a team wins the NBA Championship or not.

The Suns have been right on the cusp over the last two seasons, and maybe Howard could be the missing piece for their roster.