Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

The Phoenix Suns went 64-18 during the 2022 regular season, which was the best record in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they looked poised to make another deep run, but unfortunately they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

One of their biggest flaws last season was that they ranked 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game (51.7 RPG).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button