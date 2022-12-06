Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star

The New York Knicks are in an interesting position.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021 but missed the postseason in 2022.

Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson make up a talented group of players that should compete for the postseason.

That being said, no one considers them a real threat to get out of the first round (even if they make the NBA Playoffs).

I think they should trade for five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan (who is on the Chicago Bulls).

Why?

For starters, the Bulls don’t appear to be going anywhere this season.

They have an extremely talented roster with DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but they continue to play without star point guard Lonzo Ball (who had surgery over the offseason).

After making the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, they are 9-14 in their first 23 games and the 12th seed in the east.

DeRozan is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, but he is also 33 years old.

If they are not going to make the Playoffs this season, then they should try to trade him for future assets.

Meanwhile, the Knicks could use a player like DeRozan to propel them into being a top-six team in the conference.

DeRozan in a backcourt with Brunson would be an exciting duo and also help Randle get back to playing like an All-Star.

The Knicks have plenty of ways to make the salaries work (DeRozan is currently making $27.3 million).

They could also send them a young player and draft picks.

A hypothetical trade between the two teams could be a win-win for both parties.

Madison Square Garden is the most famous arena in the NBA, and when the Knicks are playing well, they have one of the best home-court advantages in the league.

DeRozan could be the true star they need to excite the fanbase.