Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star

The New York Knicks are in an interesting position.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021 but missed the postseason in 2022.

Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson make up a talented group of players that should compete for the postseason.

That being said, no one considers them a real threat to get out of the first round (even if they make the NBA Playoffs).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button