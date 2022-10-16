Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA and will likely be one of the top-four teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

That being said, their weakness is that they did not have a strong scoring output from their bench last season.

They ranked 27th in the NBA in points per game off the bench (27.8 PPG).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button