Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most surprising seasons out of the 30 teams in the NBA this past season.

With a roster that featured LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard they somehow went just 33-49.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season will begin later this month, and there are still plenty of good free agents available.

I believe that the Lakers should consider signing 41-year-old Joe Johnson to their roster for next season.

Why?

Johnson had been out of the NBA since 2018, before playing in one game for the Boston Celtics this past season.

Yet, he has clearly kept himself in superb shape even though his days of being a star in the NBA are long gone.

He has always been a good shooter, and someone who can be relied upon down the stretch of a game.

With a Lakers team that is loaded with veterans, Johnson would fit right into the locker room.

He would be a good option to have available at the end of their bench.

Over the summer, he was seen playing in AEBLa pro-am league in Atlanta, Georgia.

They looked good, and like someone who could still help out an NBA team next year.

At this stage of his career, Johnson is not a difference maker, but he is still someone who I think could help give the Lakers a better chance at having a good season next year.

In addition to the Celtics, he has played for the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets over 18 seasons in the NBA.