Opinion: The Denver Nuggets Should Bring Back This 10x NBA All-Star

The Denver Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but over the last few seasons, they have dealt with injuries.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, so they need to maximize his excellent play.

One way to do that would be by adding Carmelo Anthony to the roster.

The ten-time NBA All-Star began his career as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Nuggets (after his one season at Syracuse).

They spent seven and a half seasons with the organization and averaged 24.8 points per contest.

