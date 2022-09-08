Opinion: The Dallas Mavericks Should Sign This NBA Champion

The NBA season is just 40 days away from September 8, but there are still many good free agents left.

Former All-Stars, NBA Champions and good Veterans are all available to be signed.

One of those players that remains available is NBA Champion Tristan Thompson.

I believe that the Dallas Mavericks should consider signing Thompson to their roster.

The 31-year-old averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest in 57 games for the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls this past season.

He put those solid numbers up in only 15.7 minutes of playing time per contest, so he has proven that he can be a very solid role player in limited minutes off the bench.

For the Mavs, they made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals this past year, and they are led by All-Star Luka Doncic.

The team is loaded with role players who compliment Doncic.

However, one of their big struggles this past season was rebounding.

They ranked 28th in the NBA in rebounds per contest (49.5 RPG), and Thompson is someone who could help solve that problem very quickly.

In addition to the rebounding help, he is a Veteran who has played in the NBA Finals four different times, and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship.

Thompson has played in 88 playoff games, and in 70 of those games he was a starter.

Being available this late into free agency means that he will probably have to sign for a veteran’s minimum deal.

This could be a great addition to the Mavs if it were to ever happen.