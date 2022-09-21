Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star

DeMarcus Cousins ​​was once one of the best five centers in the entire NBA, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game four times.

Unfortunately, they dealt with injuries that slowed him down, but he is still a serviceable role player.

Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

