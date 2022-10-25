Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start in their first four games of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have a very talented roster and are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

That being said, they have been without Lonzo Ball since the middle of the 2021-22 season.

He was their starting point guard, and there is no definitive answer for when he will return to the court.

They have Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, Coby White and Goran Dragic, with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to help handle the play-making duties.

I think they could look at free agency for more depth.

Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent after averaging 8.4 points per contest in 22 regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets in 2022.

At one point, the veteran point guard was an All-Star in two straight seasons with the Boston Celtics (and helped them make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017).

However, he has dealt with injuries that derailed the prime of his career.

Even so, he is still a serviceable role player and would be suitable for the Bulls to have on their bench.

The 33-year-old has career averages of 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

He’s also played in 25 career NBA Playoff games.

The Bulls should, at the very least, consider giving him a call.

They could sign him to a ten-day contract or non-guaranteed deal, so there would be no risk.