Opinion: It’s Time For The Brooklyn Nets To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets have been a mess to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

With a roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, they are Somehow 1-5 in their first six contests of the season.

On Saturday night, they lost (125-116) at home to the Indiana Pacers, who are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button